Coronavirus: the celebrities take a step back and pass the microphone to the experts | News Ents & Arts

Some stars have been criticized for the lock to be told all about themselves (you know who you are, Gal Gadot).

But now, a host of celebrities from the social media, and all this in the name of a good cause.

Actors such as Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman, and Millie Bobby Brown are all participating in the project #passthemic, which aims to highlight the need for a global response to the pandemic Coronavirus.

Image:

Julia Roberts will be the first star to relinquish control of his account on the social networks.



They will present their social media accounts, as well as their numerous subscribers, to experts and front-line workers from around the world.

The initiative of the ONE campaign, which is fighting to end extreme poverty and preventable diseases in the world, will start later this week.

The experts include David Anderson (nurse, director of quality at the hospital, Nightingale, Manchester), Aya Chebbi (sent to young, african Union) and Jen Kates (global policy on health and HIV).

The specialists will share their points of view – based on data, scientific data and facts – and explain why a global response to this pandemic is so crucial if we want it to be eradicated.

Image:

Millie Bobby Brown is also involved.



Among the other stars who will participate include Penelope Cruz, Sarah Jessica Parker and James McEvoy.

Rita Wilson, who with her husband Tom Hanks, recently recovered from a coronavirus, will also be part.

The first celebrity to “pass the mic” will be Julia Robert, who will confer with Dr. Fauci on Thursday, may 21.

Out-of-control will continue for the remainder of may and into June.

:: Listen to the podcast Backstage on Apple Podcasts, Google, Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

The president and CEO of the ONE campaign, Gayle Smith, said: “the Defeat of the virus means listen to experts and follow the scientific evidence, data and facts to take the lead.

“This impressive group of talents and experts from around the world will highlight the need of a global response to this pandemic…

“Because none of us is safe as long as we are not all safe.”