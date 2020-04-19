Coronavirus : the celebrities who are deceased, hospitalized, with

The coronavirus has unfortunately affected a lot of celebrities…

– Deceased –

The jazzman american Ellis Marsalis, patriarch of a family of great names in jazz, has been taken away on the 1st of April by the disease Covid-19 to 85 years of age.

The Senegalese Pape Diouf, 68 years old, former leader of the Olympic of Marseille, French football club, died march 31.

The cameroonian saxophonist Manu Dibango (86 years) and playwright-in-american Terrence McNally (81 years old) died on the 24th of march.

The former president of Real Madrid Lorenzo Sanz died march 21 at age 76.

The former president of Congo-Brazzaville, Jacques Joachim Yhombi Opango died on the 30th of march in France at the age of 81.

The ex-minister and a figure of the French right Patrick Devedjian died in the night from 28 to 29 march, aged 75 years.

– At the hospital –

Icon of the 1960s, the singer Marianne Faithfull, 73 years of age, was hospitalized on 4 April in London after testing positive.

The chilean writer Luis Sepulveda (70 years old) who has felt the first symptoms on 25 February, was admitted to hospital in Spain where he resides. It ignores the evolution of his state since.

– Contaminated –

After a week of hospitalization –including several days in intensive care– british Prime minister Boris Johnson was released Sunday from the hospital. On the advice of his doctors, he has not yet returned to work and continued his convalescence at Chequers, his residence at the north-west of London. He had tested positive for the Covid-19 on march 27.

Diagnosed on march 19, the chief negotiator of the european Union the Brexit, Michel Barnier, will “much better” and “will go to Brussels”, according to a source european. He should talk this Wednesday by visio-conference with his british counterpart, David Frost, also contaminated by the sars coronavirus.

Tested positive but suffering only mild symptoms, prince Charles, heir to the british crown, and prince Albert II of Monaco are both released from quarantine.

The american comedian Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, healed, returned to their home in Los Angeles, after two weeks of quarantine in Australia.

The british actor, Idris Elba has announced on march 31, the end of his quarantine.

The contamination of the former Finnish president and Nobel peace prize laureate Martti Ahtisaari, aged 82, was announced on 24 march. No official information has been given since then.

Players of Juventus Turin, the French world champion Blaise Matuidi and argentine forward Paulo Dybala, who tested positive in mid-march, will remain in isolation pending the results of a new test.

The former defender of AC Milan, Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel, striker of the club, are cured, as well as the coach of Arsenal, Spaniard Mikel Arteta.

Among the fourteen players of the NBA have tested positive, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood and Marcus Smart have since shown to be healed.

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo, 79 years of age, came out march 30, to the hospital.

The French singers Patrick Bruel and CharlElie Couture announced in early April recover from the sars coronavirus.

– In quarantine, preventive

Barely out of the first forty, the president of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi has been forced to return for two additional weeks, on the 9th of April, in the company of the 63 deputies in the country. They had worked with a nurse contaminated coming… to submit to a screening test.

The canadian Prime minister, Justin Trudeau, who was placed in quarantine at the announcement of the contamination of his wife, Sophie, continues to telecommute “as much as possible” despite the healing of the latter on the 28th of march.