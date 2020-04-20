Coronavirus : The concert-a virtual “One World: Together at Home” raises $ 200 million

The concert virtual world ” One World: Together at Home “, initiated Saturday night by american singer Lady Gaga, has managed to raise more than $ 200 million for the global fight against the pandemic Covid-19, announced the organizer, Global Citizen.

The event dedicated to the millions of confined to by the world has met 127.9 million of dollars to Fund a response in solidarity COVID-19 of the World Health Organization (WHO) and 72.8 million for the local and regional stakeholders, stipulates a communique of the Global Citizen.

The online event as a tribute to those who are in the front line of the fight against the new coronavirus has been distributed around the world and touted as the biggest concert since Live Aid in 1985 in favour of the famine in Ethiopia, which was watched by 1.9 billion people.

The former first ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama were among more than 70 artists and celebrities to participate from their home.

“Laura and I want to express our immense gratitude to the health professionals, first responders, and others in the front line who risk their lives on our behalf “said Michelle Obama.

“We are grateful to our pharmacists, veterinarians, police officers, sanitation workers, and those of you who work in grocery stores or deliver food or supplies to our homes“she said Mrs. Bush, adding :” You are the fabric of our country and your strength will take us through this crisis.”

The event was broadcast live on television and on most major streaming services, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter, Apple and Amazon Prime Video.

Among the other stars who hosted the evening included Taylor Swift, Elton John, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion and The Rolling Stones. The concert was hosted by actors Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon.