Coronavirus: the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé explains why it is necessary to wash hands

CORONAVIRUS – many tutorials on the social networks we explain how to wash his hands in the midst of the epidemic of coronavirus. But in this video (see above)the 8-year old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, in a tutorial, explains why.

It is his grand-mother, Tina Knowles, who shared the video on his account Instagram. The post has already been viewed over 68,000 times. You can hear Blue show people how a little soap can help to eliminate the virus. “Since we’re stuck at home, I have this little experiment that you can do at home as well,” starts the girl.

She uses a bowl of water containing grains of pepper to represent the coronavirus. She dipped his finger in the soap and plunges it into the bowl, so that the pepper disperses it away from his finger. “Here is why it is very important to wash your hands,” she says.

Like mother, like daughter

But Blue was not the only member of his family to pass an important message on the coronavirus this weekend.

A historical event has brought together dozens of stars for a concert of almost 8 hours. Goal of “One World: Together At Home”, organized by Lady Gaga in the night from Saturday to Sunday: raise money for the fight against the pandemic of novel coronavirus.

Beyoncé took to the microphone to denounce the excess mortality of African Americans in the face of the epidemic. “African-Americans are disproportionately the proportion of workers who do not have the luxury of being able to stay at home. The african-american community has been, on the whole, severely hit by the crisis. The virus is killing black people at an alarming rate in the United States”, she said.

“Protect yourself, please. We are a family, and we need you. We need your voice, your abilities and your strength from anywhere in the world,” added the mother of Blue.

