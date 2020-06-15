Coronavirus, the European Union launches the application for the travel

Today re-open its borders in Europe, after nearly three months of lockdown due to the Coronavirus. The European Union has launched a new application called “Re-Open the EU” that allows you to get all the information about the rules and limitations imposed by various EU countries to the travelers who come from abroad.

Just log on to the official web site and select the destination to get all the information of the case.

In our case we have chosen the Netherlands to obtain a overview of the restrictions imposed. The graphical interface is really very simple: the cards of each country must cast aside all the doubts of the case and respond to questions such as:

I can move freely within this country?

Coming from an EU country or from Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, I can get in and out of this country for tourism?

Can I transit in this country?

I can access this village by car/bike/camper?

I can access this country by train?

I can access this village by bus or coach?

I can access this country by sea?

I can access this country by air?

As a citizen of a third country from a country outside the EU, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein, I can get into this country without restrictions exceptional?

Can I enter in this country without being subject to compulsory quarantine?

Can I enter in this country without a medical certificate or a negative test?

For each question are available of the three answers, related to the many colors of the icons. The green indicates “yes”, the yellow “yes, with limitation” and red “no”.

The information is updated on the basis of measures adopted by national governments.