Coronavirus : the fight will be long, warns WHO

The new coronavirus, against which the vaccine trials are underway, is not about to be defeated, has informed on Wednesday the world Health Organization at the time when the containment measures are gradually relaxed in some countries.



“Make no mistake : we still have a long way to go. This virus will remain with us for a long time”, warned the director-general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from Geneva.

As the protests anticonfinement spring up here and there, as in the United States and Brazil, the patron of the WHO has estimated that these “gatherings will only fuel the epidemic.”

In the countries, especially in europe, where the containment measures of the populations put in place last month are beginning to be lightened, the fear of a second wave of infections is pervasive, and calls for caution frequent.

“One of the greatest dangers we face today is complacency” in the face of the pandemic, has added the boss of WHO, noting that the “initial elements indicate that the major part of population is still likely” to be infected.

The pandemic of novel coronavirus has caused more than 180,000 deaths in the world since its debut in December in China, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources.

While 759 deaths were recorded in Britain in the past 24 hours, bringing the balance sheet in the country to 18,000 dead, the head of health services british, Chris Whitty, has showered the hopes of those who hoped London would follow the european trend to ease in the coming weeks as the containment measures.

“In the long term, you will be ok (…) ideally with a very effective vaccine (…) or very effective drugs that will allow people to no longer die of this disease, even if the catch”, he said.

“Until we have these — and the probability of having in the coming year is incredibly low, and I think we need to be realistic about it — we have to rely on other measures, the social, which are of course very disturbing”, he warned.

The global race to develop a vaccine, which involves all the nations and all the major laboratories and pharmaceutical companies, has been re-launched Wednesday with the green light given by the federal authority, the German responsible for the certification of vaccines in a clinical trial on humans by the laboratory BioNTech, based in Mainz, in connection with the american giant Pfizer.



Currently, five projects of vaccine in the world are in the testing on humans but the development of a formula safe and effective should not take less than twelve to 18 months, according to experts.

In the meantime this vaccine, which the whole world will want to have at the same time, and the obtaining might give rise to a fierce competition, the pandemic will continue to fuel a global economic crisis to the impact of them previously unpublished.

The american president Donald Trump announced on Wednesday evening that he had signed a decree limiting temporarily the immigration in his country.

“This will help us ensure that unemployed Americans (…) are the first to be able to get some of the jobs as the re-opening of the economy,” he said.

Become the first global hotbed of the epidemic with over a quarter of 180.000 deaths, the United States pay a heavy price, 22 million Americans were registered as unemployed in a few weeks.



Accused of having long downplayed the scope of the pandemic, which forced more than half of humanity to be contained, Mr Trump said suspend for at least 60 days, the awarding of green cards offering them permanent resident status.

In a world of the stop, the officers always seek to curb the effects of an economic crisis that the international monetary Fund (IMF) and the international labour Organization (ILO) describe as the worst since 1945.

The UN is alarmed about a “humanitarian catastrophe of the world” : the number of hungry people could double to reach more than 250 million by the end of 2020,” according to her.

In the United States, as in France or the United Kingdom, many unemployed people already have to turn to food banks.

And the temptation is great to revive some of the economic activities in the face of the specter of recession.

But “going too fast would be a mistake,” said on Tuesday that German chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country has decided among others to reopen some of the large surfaces.



Berlin and ten of the 16 federal States in germany have decided to impose the wearing of masks in public transportation. Bars, restaurants, cultural venues, sports fields remain closed. Schools and high schools will re-open gradually.

In addition to Germany, Austria, Norway and Denmark are committed to the path of easing their containment, while retaining measures of “social distancing”.

– Second wave –



Italy, France, Switzerland, Finland and Romania are also preparing a careful déconfinement.

The automaker Renault has started to boost its production in France, which had been interrupted on 16 march.



Despite signs of deceleration, the threshold of 112.000 dead has been exceeded on the Old Continent. Italy (25.085 the dead), and Spain (21.717) are the countries in Europe the most affected, followed by France (21.340) and the United Kingdom (18.100).

In the United States, a top official of the public health, Robert Redfield, has said the fear for the next winter an episode “even more difficult than the one we just live”, because of a possible coincidence with the seasonal flu.

Cradle of coronavirus, the party of Wuhan the end of 2019, China is also afraid of a second wave epidemic. In the sights : the people coming from abroad. In the Face of this threat, the metropolis of Harbin, near Russia, was reinforced on Wednesday its control measures.

