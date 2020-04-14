Coronavirus: the masks alone are not the “miracle solution”, the WHO remains cautious

“There is no answer binary, no miracle solution. The masks alone cannot stem the spread of the pandemic Covid-19”said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a virtual press conference from Geneva.

In addition to that their use must be reserved to health professionals in a context of scarcity, it can be “justified” among the population if other measures such as hand washing and distancing physics are limited by the lack of water or the high population density, he added.

Since its appearance in December in China, the pandemic of Covid-19 resulted in more than 70,000 deaths in the world, including 50,000 in Europe. 1.25 million cases have been reported in total on the planet.

The United States has passed on Monday the bar of the 10,000 dead, France accounts for about 9,000 deaths. Unemployment, bankruptcies and recession threaten in dozens of countries confined where the economy is at a standstill.

Caution to WHO

The debate on the wearing of the mask is amplified in many western countries under the pressure of an increasing part of the population that does not understand why they would protect the nurses but not the ordinary citizens.

Seen from Asia, where surgical masks are ubiquitous, the delay of the western countries is an aberration. But the health authorities in the United States or in France, as well as the WHO, argued until now that the mask was not needed for healthy people, unless they were in contact with sick people.

Of the studies cited by the u.s. Academies of science seem to be converging towards the hypothesis of a possible transmission of the virus through the air, between people who speak or breathe, and not just by the droplets and spatters projected during a sneeze or surfaces.

The WHO has referred to recently this hypothesis but remains cautious.

The Covid-19 “is first transmitted between people by droplets and close contact with sick people or contaminated surfaces”said Sunday to the AFP, the WHO, the droplets “being too large to be airborne for a long time”.

President Donald Trump announced Friday evening that it was now officially advised the Americans to cover the face out of their homes, to help curb the contagion.

The health authorities call on the population to cover the face with masks crafts, scarves or bandanas, in order to book the medical masks to the caregivers.

In France, the track of a déconfinement progressive made its way, through a mass screening, the isolation of the frail and the generalization of the door of the mask.

concert for nursing staff

The pop diva american Lady Gaga came in live during the press conference to announce a concert broadcast on television and online on April 18 under the banner “One World: Together in the home”, “in support of the health professionals on the front line” the fight against the new coronavirus.

Are planned at this great show, unique in its shape Andrea Bocelli, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, John Legend, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.