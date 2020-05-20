Coronavirus: the “Oscars” 2021 “could be postponed” because of COVID-19 | News Ents & Arts

The Oscars next year could be postponed due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, according to a report.

The 93rd Oscars are currently scheduled for the February 28, 2021.

But an industry insider, speaking to Variety from the possibility that the ceremony takes place, said: “It is likely that they will be deferred.”

Some events have decided to become virtual rather than cancel or postpone in the light of the COVID-19[female[feminine crisis.

However, as the awards ceremony, the most recognized in the world, it is likely that the organisers of the Oscars are not to dilute the glitz and glamour associated with the show live.

Walk on the red carpet before the event would be impossible for the stars, who would call to the place to pick up their gongs virtual online.

The Academy of arts and sciences of the cinema has not yet officially announced the plans for the event, which will be broadcast on ABC TV in America, but has detailed a change to the appointment process.

In April, the Academy introduced a change of temporary rule eligibility for the Oscars because of the impact of coronavirus.

Usually, a film must have a theatrical release of seven days in Los Angeles county to be eligible.

This year, however, the guidelines relaxed to mean that the films released digitally may still qualify if the studio had originally planned a theatrical release.

Theatrical performances scheduled in New York, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta and the Bay Area will also be eligible.









At the time of the amendment of the rules, the president of the Academy, David Rubin, said to Variety: “It makes sense when we don’t really know what will happen in terms of the availability of the theatrical exhibition.

“We need to make allowances for this year only, and during this period when the theatres are not open for that great films can be seen and celebrated.”

The deadline of the end of the year for submissions of films currently remains unchanged.

However, the amended rules of the Academy this year noted: “because of the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus / COVID-19, all the dates of the 93rd Academy Awards are likely to change.”

Many films have seen their release date pushed back due to the closure of cinemas in the world, including the next James Bond film Not the time to die and a crowd of Disney projects.

The academy awards ceremony itself has been postponed three times in the 93 years of history.

First in 1938 due to flooding in Los Angeles, delaying the rewards of a week.

Second in 1968 out of respect for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, who was assassinated a few days before the scheduled date of the event. It has been postponed for two days.

And, more recently, in 1981, when the broadcast has been postponed for only 24 hours due to an assassination attempt against the then president, Ronald Reagan.

The last ceremony, held there for a little over three months, has seen a south Korean film Parasite enter in the history by becoming the first foreign language film to win the first prize.