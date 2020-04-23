Coronavirus : the personalities of dead, hospitalized and with

the essential

Politicians, athletes, artists: the major personalities who died of the new coronavirus, hospitalized or convalescent.

The death of the chilean writer Luis Sepulveda (70 years old), sentenced to quit his native Chile under the Pinochet dictatorship, was announced on Thursday in Spain. The author of the best-selling book “The old man who read love novels”, has been in hospital since the end of February in Oviedo (Asturias), where he had resided.

Sergio Rossi, 85, a founder of the Italian brand’s eponymous luxury shoes, died on April 3, Cesena, Italy, where he was hospitalized.

The jazzman american Ellis Marsalis has been taken away on the 1st of April by the disease Covid-19 to 85 years of age.

The Senegalese Pape DioufFor 68 years, the former leader of the Olympic of Marseille, French football club, died march 31.

The cameroonian saxophonist Manu Dibango (86 years) and playwright american Terrence McNally (81 years old) died on the 24th of march.

The former president of Real Madrid Lorenzo Sanz died march 21 at age 76.

The former president of Congo-Brazzaville Jacques Joachim Yhombi Opango died march 30, in France at the age of 81.

The ex-minister and a figure of the French right Patrick Devedjian died in the night from 28 to 29 march, aged 75 years.

The French singer Christophe, 74 years, died on the 16th of April, in the evening. He had been suffering from emphysema for a long time. He was first hospitalized on 26 march in a parisian hospital before being transferred to intensive care units in Brest.

Icon of the 1960s, the singer Marianne Faithfull, 73 years of age, was hospitalized on 4 April in London after testing positive.

After a week of hospitalization and intensive care, the british Prime minister Boris Johnsontested positive on march 27, was released on April 12, the hospital. He continues his convalescence in his residence at Chequers, near London.

Diagnosed on march 19, the chief negotiator of the european Union the Brexit, Michel Barnier, has returned to his work in Brussels on 14 April. His british counterpart, David Frost, is also contaminated.

Tested positive but suffering only mild symptoms, prince Charles, heir to the british crown, and prince Albert II of Monaco are out of quarantine.

The american comedian Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, healed, returned to their home in Los Angeles, after two weeks of quarantine in Australia.

The british actor Idris Elba announced march 31, the end of his quarantine.

Contaminated, the former Finnish president and Nobel peace prize Martti Ahtisaari82-year-old, and his wife are no longer quarantined since Tuesday.

Players of Juventus Turin, Blaise Matuidi and Deniele Ruigani, tested positive in march, are advertised healed since Wednesday. Juventus said nothing, however, on the attacker Paulo Dybala, tested positive on march 21.

AC Milan, Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel are also healed, just like the coach of Arsenal Mikel Arteta.

Among the fourteen players of the NBA have tested positive, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood and Marcus Smart have since shown to be healed.

The Spanish tenor Placido Domingo, 79 years of age, came out march 30, to the hospital.

The French singers Patrick Bruel and Charlelie Couture announced in early April recover from the sars coronavirus.

They are in quarantine, preventive

Barely out of the first forty, the president of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi had to return there for two weeks, on April 9, as the 63 deputies in the country. They had worked with a nurse contaminated come the test.

The canadian Prime minister, Justin Trudeau, who was placed in quarantine at the announcement of the contamination at the end of march, of his wife, Sophie, healed since, continues to telecommute from her residence at Rideau Cottage, Ottawa.