Coronavirus: the stars sing on the Internet, while Donald Trump réattaque China

By Cathy Gérig



While the major powers accuse a chinese laboratory to be the cause of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, dozens of stars who have given in the night from Saturday to Sunday, a concert virtual “giant”, and new, followed in streaming by amateurs too confined. A mobilization initiated by Lady Gaga, in support of the medics in the front line of the pandemic Covid-19.

The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, and Paul McCartney have played, each in the privacy of their room or on their couch. “You are heroes… We will be forever grateful for your sacrifices (…)”, was launched by the actress Sarah Jessica Parker, the heroine of the series “Sex and the city”, during one of the multiple interventions performed by stars from home.

“Together at home”

This concert global virtual “One World: Together At Home” (“One-world, whole-home’), has raised some $ 35 million (more than € 32 million), while at least 4.5 billion people, or more than half of humanity, are now confined or forced to remain in their own homes to try to stop the pandemic.

According to the latest statement drawn up on Saturday night by AFP from official sources, since the onset of the disease in December in China in the city of Wuhan (center), at least 157 539 people lost their lives in the world, so that the cap of 100 000 dead has been crossed in Europe.

732 000 patients in the United States

The United States is now the country most affected, both in number of dead (at least 38 664 according to the Johns Hopkins university) that case (at least 732 197), and have questioned repeatedly the China for having “concealed” the actual number of victims, such as the severity of the epidemic, thus allowing the contagion to the rest of the planet.

In a new episode of the confrontation between the two countries and opponents geopolitical, the laboratory director pointed the finger by the american media as a possible source of the Covid-19 has categorically denied it: “it is impossible for this virus to vienna with us,” said in an interview on the channel state CGTN, Yuan Zhiming, director of the Institute of virology of Wuhan, a city at the epicentre of the pandemic.

Institute of virology

According to most scientists, the new coronavirus was probably transmitted to humans by an animal. A market of Wuhan city, was jailed because he would have sold the animals live wild. But the presence a few kilometres away from the Institute of virology feeds for months, speculations on a leak from these sensitive installations.

By the simple location of the institute in Wuhan, “people can not help but make associations,” lamented the director of this institute, accusing the media who “are trying to deliberately mislead people”, without “evidence”.

Concealment

Saturday, April 18, Donald Trump has taken back to Beijing, who he accuses of having “concealed” the severity of the pandemic and not to reveal the true count its dead. The epidemic could have been stopped in China before she started and she has not been. And now, the whole world suffers because of it”, has lambasted the u.s. president. And warn: “If they were knowingly responsible, yes, then there should be consequences”.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the head of british diplomacy, Dominic Raab, have also put in doubt by the end of the week the transparency of Beijing. As for Australia, it also called on Sunday, 19 April at the opening of an independent investigation into the way in which the world health Organization (WHO), it is also the object of criticisms of the White House for its supposed proximity to Beijing, has handled the crisis.

An orthodox Easter at the balcony

Donald Trump has also expressed the hope that the american muslims will be held to the same standards of social distancing during the month of ramadan, which starts on the 23rd of April, that the christians at Easter.

After the catholics, the protestants and the jews, it is the orthodox world celebrate Easter Sunday in exceptional circumstances. A containment full has been imposed in Serbia and in Northern Macedonia up until Monday morning. In Romania, the faithful are called to celebrate Easter from their balcony. And in Greece, thousands of police backed by helicopters and drones were mobilized the entire week-end pascal in order to avoid that the Greeks do leave the campaign as is the tradition.

“Not débiner deal with this virus”

Elsewhere in the world, the threshold of 1,000 dead formally identified, was taken in Africa, three-quarters in Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and South Africa. In Brazil, the brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has repeated its opposition to the containment. “It should not be débiner deal with this virus, it is necessary to confront it head high, God is with us”, he launched.

In Panama, about 1 700 illegal migrants en route to the United States have been confined by the authorities in a jungle area, after the discovery of a twenty-contamination among them.

Careful déconfinement

In Europe, few countries are engaged in the way of a careful déconfinement like Austria or Denmark. Berlin has found the pandemic is now “under control” in Germany, which appears as the large european State to have best managed the crisis (less than 4 000 dead), thanks to a wide use of tests.

But for WHO, the pandemic of sars coronavirus is far from being contained, with the “numbers steady or increased” in the eastern Europe and in the United Kingdom, where the government has decided to extend the confinement “for at least three weeks.” In Spain, the authorities announced Saturday an extension until may 9, strict measures of containment.

Impact on mental health

With these confinements extended arises more and more the question of the impact on mental health, the specialists observing “a worrying increase in anxiety and depression” in the populations subjected to this drastic measure, forgotten for decades in our modern societies.

The other result, unexpected, that of containment: the Dr. Anthony Fauci, respectable epidemiologist 79-year-old and scientifically-cell crisis anti-coronavirus of the House in Blanch

“In Fauci We Trust”

Small eyeglasses and graying temples, the angular face of a specialist in immunology is now displayed on T-shirts “In Fauci We Trust” (“In Fauci We Believe”), mugs, donuts, and socks… the One who does not hesitate to contradict them publicly, but always very diplomatically, Donald Trump, was, with his television appearances daily at the White House, “propelled into the heart of all the spirits,” says a local academic.