Coronavirus : this time, Donald Trump wants to “expel” its leading expert

The coronavirus has made 22.109 deaths in the United States since the beginning of the epidemic, according to the latest official report on Monday 13 April. The country also counts over 550,000 cases of contamination Covid-19. To dr. Anthony Fauci, infectious diseases physician and scientist-in-chief of the White House, “a warning on the gravity of the situation) and a containment from the outset would have been able to save lives”. This is what he said on CNN, rejecting a half-word was the fault of Donald Trump, who does not listen to all her advice.

“Even if we have disagreements, Trump is listening to me. He follows his own path. He has his own style. But on the substantive issues, he does listen to me,” he yet declared on 22 march in the magazine scientific american Science. It seems that the relationship between Trump and Fauci deteriorated since then, and their disagreements out. The president of the United States and its expert in chief, for example, are not in phase on the issue of chloroquine. Trump believes that this treatment, which is promoted in France by professor Didier Raoult, could be a miracle drug. For Fauci, the results of the French study are still not quite convincing, and it is necessary to conduct further research before prescribing to the sick.

The note of Anthony Fauci on CNN, on the delay of response of the us authorities, has, it seems, really not like to Donald Trump. From there to separate ? It is possible. The president of the United States has retweeted Sunday, April 12, a message calling for the dismissal of the scientific. It is justified in ensuring that he was the first to ban flights to and from China. It was then (and still) targeted media, and in particular the New York Times, which he accused of spreading fake news.

Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANNhttps://t.co/d40JQkUZg5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

Photo credits : Backgrid USA / Bestimage