Coronavirus: To support caregivers, a special show with Celine Dion and the Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones are going to participate in a special show bringing together many other stars that needs to be broadcast around the world Saturday in support of caregivers, fighting against the sars coronavirus.

This event organized by the organization Global Citizen in collaboration with the world Health Organization (WHO) and singer Lady Gaga wants to be ” a moment of global unity in the fight against the COVID-19 “, according to his boss Hugh Evans.

Among the stars expected are Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. Global Citizen has not yet provided details on the terms and conditions of the appearance of each of the artists.

An event long six hours, streaming, will precede the broadcast in the first part of the evening the highlight of the show, with a series of stars such as Christine and the Queens, Samuel L Jackson and the female soccer player, Megan Rapinoe.

Global Citizen also wants the event to be a “rallying cry” to support charitable associations at the local level.

The organization also intends to urge donors and governments to support the WHO in its response to the coronavirus, and claims to have raised $ 35 million for this purpose.

“We live in a time really important, during which people wonder if they become more isolationists, or citizens of the world “, said Mr. Evans to the AFP.

“Is it that I close my borders or is it that I’m worried about the health systems of the people at the other end of the planet ? I think the COVID-19 we learned that a disease somewhere can become a disease everywhere.”

On the hundred artists to participate in the event, many, including the Stones, have contacted the organization asking to be included, according to Mr. Evans.

This concert overall support to the WHO is heavy with meaning at a time when the american president Donald Trump has announced the suspension of the american financing of the un organization.

Without mentioning directly to Mr. Trump, Mr. Evans was judged that it was time to support the WHO, ” not for (him) to turn the back “. “Multilateralism is the only way to fight pandemics “, he said.