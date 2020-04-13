Coronavirus: Tottenham converted their stadium into a hospital to assist in the pandemic of COVID-19

Your new home will be available to services medical of London

Andl Tottenham Hotspur to provide the facilities of their new stadium to help in the pandemic of COVID-19. The Tottenham Stadium be enabled as a hospital, and be available to the medical service of London.

Our focus now turns to supporting our NHS, with the stadium transformed this weekend to house @NorthMidNHS Women’s Outpatient Services and COVID-19 testing. pic.twitter.com/I9LygBxd0S ? Tottenham Hotspur (at ) (@SpursOfficial) April 13, 2020

The club informed that it “has installed equipment in our stadium for testing COVID-19“with this, the home of the Spurs and becomes the first installation sports to be used for this purpose.

Available on the NHS, our stadium is used to perform analysis of COVID-19, and to help the @NorthMidNHS with their patients on an outpatient basis. pic.twitter.com/usY1iQa6gu ? Tottenham Hotspur (from ) (@Spurs_ES) April 13, 2020

Similarly, the stage of the Tottenham we redise and equip to increase the capacity of the Hospital North Middlesex, to receive the outpatient of this hospital, to give more room to people with symptoms of coronavirus.

