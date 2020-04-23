Coronavirus : Trump calls to revolt against the confinement, 150,000 deaths in the world

The american president Donald Trump has called for the rebellion against the rules of containment, sowing dismay as his country became the first home world of the pandemic of sars coronavirus with nearly a quarter of the 150,000 deaths identified on the planet.

While more than half of humanity remains in the home to limit the spread of the covid-19, which continues its deadly race around the world, Donald Trump has openly called to defy the rules of containment.

“Free Minnesota!”, “Free Michigan!”, “Unleash the Virginia!”, he tweeted as activists sometimes armed, were preparing to challenge Saturday the authorities of these States democratic gathering in the street.

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

“And save your wonderful second amendment. It is under siege!”, added the irrepressible billionaire, in reference to the American right to bear arms.

Mr. Trump has also renewed its attacks against China, which he accuses of having “concealed” the severity of the pandemic. The French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the head of british diplomacy, Dominic Raab, have also questioned the transparency of Beijing.

Moscow and Paris have discussed the possibility of a summit conference of the leaders of the five countries permanent members of the security Council of the united nations, which is paralyzed by the dispute, the sino-american.

Fears of “violence”

With almost 3,000 deaths per day, and most of 34,600 deaths in total, the United States became the country hardest hit by the pandemic party the end of 2019 Wuhan, China.

Covid 19 : global footprint [Valentine GRAVELEAU / AFP]

While the overall brand of the 150,000 dead has been crossed, world leaders face the dual challenge of health and the economy: a recession unprecedented since 1929, threat, warned the international monetary Fund (IMF).

Aected in the absence of a social safety net, millions of Americans are forced to turn to food banks, whose employees are overwhelmed with the explosion of the demand.

“Our employees are at the end,” describes Dan Flowers, the head of the food bank of the Ohio. “They work so hard. We would like to see the end.”

In this context, the democratic governor of the State of Washington, Jay Inslee, was indignant tweets presidential, as they encourage, according to him, “dangerous and unlawful acts”.

“It puts millions of people in danger of catching the covid-19. His tirades are unbalanced and its calls to ‘free’ States may also lead to violence”, he tweeted.

With more than 190 countries and territories affected, the pandemic has gained the entire planet.

Food Distribution in the streets of Los Angeles, 14 April 2020 [Frederic J. BROWN / AFP]

The bar of the 1,000 deaths officially recorded was taken in Africa, of which three-quarters in Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.

However, it still lacks 44 billion dollars to fund the immediate struggle against the crisis in health and economic in Africa, have estimated the world Bank and the IMF.

“The most isolated on Earth”

In Brazil, the health situation is particularly worrying in the favelas.

Russian president Vladimir Putin attends a video conference from his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo (Moscow suburbs), 16 April 2020 [Alexey DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK/AFP]

“There is a great risk of the spread of the virus in the favela, about 40 to 50% of the tests that are done here are positive”, if alarm Tiago Vieira Koch, director of a clinic which takes place in Rocinha, in Rio, the biggest favela of Brazil.

It is a planet in full confinement were thus found Friday, two american astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut, the first to leave the international space Station (ISS) since the WHO has declared in march of the pandemic.

“I think I will feel more isolated on Earth than here,” tweeted one of the astronauts, Jessica Meir, before leaving the ISS.

A week after the catholics and the protestants, the orthodox world lives to turn a weekend pascal confined, the faithful romanians are called to the celebration from their balconies.

In Russia, still in the preliminary stage of the pandemic with only 32.000 cases, the Patriarchate of Moscow has recommended to celebrate Easter at home, without going to church. But many places of worship will remain open.

In Malaysia, a villager had the idea of making rounds at night, disguised as a ghost to encourage his fellow citizens to stay confined.

“I was watching the news and as I saw that more people were dying, I decided to scare people,” said Muhammad Urabil to the AFP.

The Stones internationally

In Europe, few countries are engaged in the way of a careful déconfinement such as Austria, where the shops are non-essential, reopened, or Denmark, where the school has been partly resumed.

Barrier closure of the border between France and Germany on April 17, 2020 view from Carling [JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP]

Berlin, for its part, considered the pandemic is now “under control” in Germany, which appears as the large european State to have best managed the crisis (less than 4,000 dead), thanks to a wide use of tests.

The country intends to re-open soon stores, and from may 4, schools and colleges. She will be producing from August, approximately 50 million masks per week, according to authorities.

A nurse tests an older person in a residence on April 17, 2020 in Brussels [kenzo tribouillard / AFP]

But for WHO, the pandemic is far from being contained, with the “numbers steady or increased” in the east of the european continent and in the United Kingdom, where the government decided Thursday to extend the confinement “for at least three weeks.”

After the United States, Italy (22.745 dead), Spain (19.478), France (18.681) and the United Kingdom (14.576) are the countries hardest hit.

As a sign “of global unity in the fight against the covid-19”, a bunch of stars world, from the Rolling Stones to Celine Dion, passing by Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish, had to give Saturday a concert virtual broadcast around the world.