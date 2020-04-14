Coronavirus. Trump: I’m sick of seeing baseball old, it is urged to the sport

Editorial Mediotiempo

Donald Trump is fed up of that on the television only to have replays of games, “prehistory”. Despite the fact that the united States is the country with the most confirmed cases and deaths in the world by the coronavirus COVID-19, the president urges the sport to return to the daily life of the country.

“I’m tired of watching games of baseball 14 years ago, we need the sport, our sport, to return as soon as possible”he said at the White House on Tuesday about the urgent need to revive the economy.

The representative stated that meet with the most powerful men in the sport in the US to work on a plan of immediate action, in one way or another, enable them to return to the activity of the sport.

Roger Goodell (high commissioner NFL)

Adam Silver (high commissioner NBA)

Rob Manfred (high commissioner MLB)

Gary Bettman (high commissioner NHL)

Vince McMaon (owner and president WWE)

Dana White (owner and president, UFC)

Jerry Jones (owner of Dallas Cowboys in the NFL)

Robert Kraft (owner, New England Patriots of the NFL)

Mark Cuban (owner Dallas Mavericks of the NBA)

When you return to the sport suspended for the coronavirus?

Despite the fact that Donald Trump ensures that he will do everything in their power to make the sport return very soon, the reality is that the health authorities and health of the united States are those that dictaminarán when activities can be resumed and if in them there can be public present.

The NBA and the NHL suspended its season in mid-march by the outbreak of coronavirus, the MLB delayed the start date agreed for the end of march with no new date confirmed, and the NFL will hold its Draft 2020 in a virtual way to avoid crowds in Las Vegas.

