Coronavirus : U2 donated € 10 million of protection equipment

An impulse of solidarity, was hailed by the irish population

April 13, 2020

After the donation of one million euros of Conor McGregor, it was the turn of U2 to show a momentum of solidarity. The group of irish rock has this week done so 10 million euros for the purchase of protective equipment for health personnel in Ireland. A powerful act, hailed by the population and the irish government.

The donations are on the rise in Ireland to better address the COVID-19

U2 evidenced by its support to his country

All the helpers were welcomed… And U2 has not missed the call. With a donation of 10 million euros, Bono and his band hope to help Ireland through its relentless struggle against the COVID-19. An amount that should allow to greatly improve the daily lives of nursing staff in ireland, and enable them to fight harder against the epidemic.

The amount given should go to refuel the country in medical equipment protection, produced directly from China.

This gift is part of a vast operation conducted throughout the country by irish companies. These last, hope to engage as many donations as possible, in order to move China up in Ireland of new equipment, including masks, gowns, respirators and protective gloves. They hope to be able to provide up to 40 tonnes of equipment to the health teams in ireland to put an end to the epidemic. A nice challenge, in which the group U2 has lent his support.





On the same theme :

Discover at this time in Ireland :