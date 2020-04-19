Coronavirus: update on the pandemic in the world

New balance, new measures, highlights: a focus on the latest developments of the pandemic Covid-19.



– More than 100,000 deaths in Europe –



The Covid-19 has killed more than 100,000 people in Europe, or nearly two-thirds of deaths in the world, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources on Saturday at 19: 00 GMT.

Europe is the continent most severely affected by the pandemic, which has killed 157.539 people on the planet.

Apart from the United States having the most deaths (38.664 which 1.891 over the last 24 hours), Italy with 23.227 death and Spain with 20.043 dead countries are the most affected, followed by France (19.323) and the United Kingdom (15.464).

– Beijing “knowingly responsible”? –



Donald Trump has warned Saturday in China against possible “consequences” if it was “knowingly responsible” for the epidemic.

“She could have been arrested in China before she started and she has not been,” said Mr. Trump during his daily press conference at the White House.

– Distances social during ramadan ?-



Donald Trump has expressed the hope Saturday that the american muslims will be held to the same standards of social distancing during the month of ramadan as christians to Easter, a number of devotees who have protested against the restrictive regulations on the raising.

– Concert-world-virtual –



Dozens of stars, from the Rolling Stones to Celine Dion, passing by Taylor Swift, have given Saturday a concert virtual support for caregivers struggling with the new coronavirus. The opportunity to see the four members of the Rolling Stones to play, each from his living room, their hit “You can’t always get what you want”.

– The border USA-Canada remains closed –



The United States and Canada have “found an agreement to extend for 30 days,” the closure of their common border for travel, non-essential, has announced the canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau.

– Sub-extended –



Spain has decided to extend the confinement of its population, in two more weeks, until may 9, inclusive, relaxing, however, the measures for the children.

Algeria and Morocco also extend their containment measures, respectively, until 29 April to 20 may.

– The united Kingdom, of the dead not accounted for –



Thousands of people died in nursing homes in the United Kingdom, well beyond the official figures, according to an industry body, Care England, making an estimate of 7,500 deaths.

– 1.046 marine positive –



1.046 sailors have tested positive for Covid-19 on the nuclear aircraft carrier French Charles de Gaulle, out of a total of 1.760 persons, according to final figures from the army. The origin of the contamination remains unknown.

– 100.000 people gathered at the Bangladesh –



Ignoring the containment and while the number of cases of contamination flies in Bangladesh, tens of thousands of people attended the funeral of a high official with a muslim in the east of the country.

– “God is with us” –



“It should not be débiner deal with this virus, it is necessary to confront it head high, God is with us”. The president of the far-right of Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro is addressed to believers who were demonstrating against abortion in front of the presidential palace. He also again criticized the measures of containment, who qualifies as a “small flu” the Covid-19.

– The Zimbabwe demand the lifting of sanctions –



As Zimbabwe celebrates the 40th anniversary of its independence, confined and in crisis, its president Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged western countries to lift the economic sanctions imposed by western countries because of human rights violations under the rule of Robert Mugabe.

– Death of the right arm of the nigerian president –



Abba Kyari, the chief of staff and main advisor to the head of State of nigeria Muhammadu Buhari, was buried on Saturday after succumbing to the Covid-19.

burs-dth/ybl