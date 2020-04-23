Coronavirus: update on the situation this Sunday night in our region

The crew of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle has probably been infected by the new coronavirus during the stop of building in Brest, said on Sunday the chief of staff of the armed forces.

The crew, on a mission since the end of January, has not been in contact with an external element after this stopover in Brest, during which a succession of some fifty people boarded and hundreds of sailors are down to earth.

The first cases of disease Covid-19 have been identified that, during the first week of April, beyond the end of the incubation period (quatorzaine) usually accepted for the virus.

Nearly two-thirds of the crew of the aircraft carrier, or 1.046 sailors on 1.760, have been tested positive. The procedures have been followed but without doubt were not sufficient, was admitted Saturday the chief of staff of the armed forces

The tribune’s scathing Eric Ciotti against China

In a commentary for the vitriol published in the Sunday newspaper, mp (RL) of the Alpes-Maritimes Eric Ciotti request accounts in China, which “wearing an overpowering responsibility in this pandemic” that has already killed more than 160,000 people in the world, including around 20,000 in France.

“Through his denial and lies (…), China has accelerated the spread of the virus and prevented a response to global health”, he says. “We have trivialized the largest dictatorship in the world”, landed there, before continuing: “No, China is not our ally.”

“China must answer for its acts, economically, and criminally before the courts of appropriate international. It would be the honor of France to take the head of this liability action against the chinese regime”concluded the mp.

The reopening of bars and restaurants: the prefecture contends the mayor of Antibes

The mayor of Antibes is maybe rejoiced a little fast… In the middle of the afternoon, Jean Leonetti, assured on Twitter that his “the proposal to open in June of restaurants, beaches and hotels, under sanitary conditions, in the stricthad been “welcome” by the prefect.

“A working group to prepare this measure will quickly be set in place.”promised the mayor of Antibes.