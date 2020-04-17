Coronavirus. What leagues of football are still playing in the world?

The League Belarus, Tajikistan, Nicaragua, Taiwan and Burundi are themselves exotic, but even more so when they became the exception to the rule, since they are the only ones that are in activity in spite of the pandemic coronavirus.

From this some as the belarusian and the nicaraguan began to have much more diffusion around the world and this is why we tell you the peculiarities of each of them.

The League of Belarusthat you can continue to live in Mediotiempo, with 16 teams with a hegemony relentless, as the champion from 2006 to 2018 was the Bate Borisov.

Had to resurface the Dinamo Brest until 2019 to cut a streak of 13 years in a row Borisov as champion. In times of a pandemic, it is played behind closed doors, but with fans of cardboard in the stands.

THE ‘HIGHER LEAGUE’ TO THE MEXICANS IN NICARAGUA

In Tajikistan the tournament is called “Higher League“and has ten teams. Being so few, the competition system consists of fighting all against all, on three occasions. The Champion from the 2014 is the FC Istiklol, who just on 4 April won the Super cup of their country.

In addition is the League of Nicaraguawith 10 mexicans in it, as for example Taufic Guarch and Fernando Villalpandoboth goal-scorers of the tournament which consists of only ten teams.

For its part, the Taiwan Football Premier League started just last weekend and only make up eight teams. In 2016, the tournament was called that way because before, it was the City A-League.

In three seasons since its creation, the 2017, ‘18 and ‘19, –because it is played in the calendar year and not in year of football, the three-pointers have been the same and in the same order: the Tatung FC as champion, followed by the Taipower FC and the Hang Yuen FC.

In Burundiwhere there are also 16 teams, the Vital’OR FC “steals” the League with 20 titles in their historywhile their closest pursuer, the Inter FC Bujumburahas just 9.

In this decade, the Vital’OR FC won the titles in 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016, until other clubs started to win the tournament in the following years. The last Champion is the Aigle Noir Makamba FC and lack of three dates to finish the present season, is the Le Messager Ngozi the one that goes pointer in the table.

A FEW LEAGUES OF CIRCUMSTANCES TURBULENT

Other features of these tournaments are that Belarus and Tajikistan are a result of the dissolution of the former Soviet Union, so that their tournaments First Division they’re young enough, beyond that you change the name or the format.

In Burundi, one of the poorest countries in the world, the majority of the players are amateur and, of course, that the tournament is low-level, similar case in Nicaragua and the own Taiwan.