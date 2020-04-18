Coronavirus : when can we expect a vaccine ? “The people who will tell you in 3 months, forget it !”

While the pandemic Covid-19 (coronavirus) continues to spread, with more than 140,000 deaths recorded in the world, scientists have been working for several months to develop a vaccine. “A safe and effective vaccine may be the only tool allowing for a return of the world to a sense of ‘normality'” and “would save millions of lives”said Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, on Wednesday 15 April 2020.

No vaccine against the sars coronavirus before the beginning of 2021 ?

But whereas, according to a WHO report, 67 vaccines have already proven their efficiency in vitro and are in the preclinical phase and that 3 of them are ready to be tested on a forty volunteers in China and the United States, no vaccine will be available before the beginning of 2021. Jean-François Delfraissy, president of the scientific council Covid-19, confirmed before the national Assembly that it was time consuming : “You can imagine having a vaccine with incomplete protection in a period that is probably of the order of the beginning of 2021. The people who will tell you ‘within 3 months’, forget !“.

He also expressed the difficulty of finding an effective vaccine : “Some vaccines may cause problems, others will work better. For the moment, we are still in the blur, because our understanding of the immune responses in the role of this pathology is still not very clear. The most difficult part is to build the vaccine, because there is no known the virus.” On BFMTVthe head of the laboratory of innovation vaccine of the Institut Pasteur Frédéric Tanguy believes him “no vaccine will not be available before a year, or 15 to 18 months”while the initial tests of a “universal vaccine against sars coronavirus” should start in July. In the meantime a vaccine treatment trials proliferate in France and in the world to try to neutralize the virus.