Corruption: The producer of “Wolf of Wall Street” escapes justice – News Leisure: Cinema

Justice in malaysia announced this Thursday, may 14, to withdraw the charges of money laundering brought against Riza Aziz, co-founder of the company Red Granite, which fully financed the film for the 2013 Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo DiCaprio, “The wolf of Wall Street”. Riza Aziz, who is also the son-in-law of former malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, was charged with five counts of 2019. He was suspected to have received 248 million dollars ( $ 241 million of swiss francs) through an account in Switzerland, from the extensive misappropriation of funds in 1MDB.

To an acquittal

According to the agency Reuters, a judge in Kuala Lumpur has announced that prosecutors had withdrawn the charges against Aziz, the latter actually acquitted, following an agreement that it would have passed with the malaysian government. He would pay the latter “a substantial sum amounting to millions of ringgit” ( 1 million of ringgit, equivalent to about 225 000 swiss francs swiss). The sum would be compared with the amounts that he is suspected of having laundered. Once the agreement was concluded, steps will be taken, to lead to a full payment, has added a prosecutor.



Riza Aziz has already paid 60 million dollars by 2017 to avoid a civil trial in the United States. Photo AFP

The former prime minister, Najib Razak, and father-in-law of the producer is also within the scope of 42 heads accusation in the context of the scandal 1MDB. It is believed to be one of the main beneficiaries of the billions of dollars diverted from this fund to malaysia. The scandal had done to lose the elections in 2018, and his successor, Mahathir Mohamad, had immediately sued as soon as he came to power.

The case has had repercussions in many countries, including Switzerland, which has always ongoing judicial proceedings. The United States has already helped Malaysia to recover 600 million of dollars by selling assets that had been purchased with the stolen funds. The u.s. Justice department had accused the production company of Riza Aziz have funded three films, including “The Wolf of Wall Street”, with the stolen money to the fund 1MDB. In 2017, Aziz had already paid 60 million of dollars to the us government to evade a civil court case.

Shortly after a change of government

This agreement between the producer and the malaysian government is a little more than two months after the fall of the government of Mahathir Mohamad. This change at the head of the country had been told in march to the former prime minister and accused Najib Razak that he hoped the atmosphere would be more conducive to a fair trial.

DiCaprio worried

Leonardo DiCaprio, who also appears in the list of producers of “Wolf of Wall Street”, had himself been soiled by the scandal 1MDB. Friend of the sulphur billionaire Joh Low, considered as the main instigator of the embezzlement of funds and always on the run, he had received the last of the gifts and large sums of money to finance its ecological organization. Money that was suspected to come from the misappropriated funds. The actor has since committed to repay.

Michel Pralong