Cory Hawkins is wearing a Tank Supercharged

In the film 6 Underground (2019) Michael Bay, Cory Hawkins wearing a watch Tank Supercharged.

Corey Hawkins, who plays the character (Seven), wearing the watch in the scene where he and Ryan Reynolds play consultants for a security agency high-end business.

This is probably the first time that a watch from this young brand from switzerland to france is present in a film. It would even seem that director Michael Bay has offered a Tank… Ryan Reynolds is wearing a Chopard.

The story :

What is the best advantage of being dead ? This is not to escape your boss, your ex, or even erase your criminal record. What is the best with death … it is freedom. The freedom to fight against injustice and the evil lurking in our world, without anything or anyone stop you.

Six individuals, from the four corners of the world, all the best in their field, have been chosen not only for their skills but also for their desire single to erase their past in order to change the future.

The band is brought together by a leader, an enigmatic, whose only goal is to ensure that all will fall into oblivion, but that their actions, for sure, will survive them.

With : Ryan Reynolds, Melanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, etc

