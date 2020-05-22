Coty : announces the launch of Kylie Skin in Europe

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) announced today the launch of Kylie Skin, sold in perfumeries Douglas, which means the arrival to the consumers european of the range of treatments for the beautiful, faster growing and more engaged.

Kylie Jenner is one of the personalities most admired in the world, with over 250 million subscribers to her personal social networks and its brand, as well as one of the voices most influential with consumers of beauty products on a global scale. Launched in may 2019, the range Kylie Skin is quickly becoming a brand of skin care generating exceptional sales in the United States. For its first anniversary, the brand offers a complete network of distribution of more than 2,000 points of sale located in 25 countries, with the Group Douglas, a leader in multi-channel beauty products top of the range.

“I am delighted to celebrate the first anniversary of Kylie’s Skin with its european launch in stores in Douglas,” said Kylie Jenner. “The creation of my range of treatments for beauty has been a great adventure for me, since the design of the packaging until the the development and refinement of the formulas that are now part of the care for the skin that I use in everyday life. So many fans had asked me to market my skin care products in Europe, and I am so happy that they can now also use my favorite products.”

“We have laid solid foundations to support our strategic partnership with Kylie Jenner. The launch of Kylie Skin in Europe is the next step in the acceleration of its integration, as we work to transform the business of beauty products, Kylie Jenner in a global necessity”, says Simona Cattaneo, the president of the division’s Luxury Brands from Coty.

Douglas will feature six different products of the range Kylie Skin, especially the cleansing Foam for the face, the face Scrub made of walnuts, the Hydrating facial, eye Cream, Lotion, tonic, milk, vanilla, and Serum Vitamin C. All products are free from animal cruelty, vegans, gluten-free, parabens or sulfates, and are suitable for all skin types.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the largest global companies in the beauty sector, with a portfolio of iconic brands of perfume, makeup, coloring products and styling for the hair, and care for the skin and body. Coty is the global leader of the fragrance, the number two in the color and aesthetics of salon professionals, and the number three on the makeup. Products Coty are sold in more than 150 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to social causes, and seek to minimize their impact on the environment. For more information on Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

About Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is one of the personalities most followed in the world on social networks, with more than 250 million subscribers. Having been on the cover of the edition of Forbes Self-Made Billionaire (August 2018) as the youngest billionaire party of nothing, Kylie is both entrepreneur, queen of beauty products, fashion designer, author, star of the small screen and fashion icon. In November 2015, Kylie launched the Kylie Cosmetics, mark cosmetics inspired by her love for makeup and passion for the business. First commercialized product, the Kylie Lip Kit was a resounding success and its e-commerce site KylieCosmetics.com is one of the online stores the most efficient at the global level. Kylie has expanded its product range to include the eyeliners, the eyeshadows, the blushes, the embellisseurs, concealer, brushes, makeup kits, and also offers premium limited editions throughout the year. Complementarity forces between cosmetics and skin care, Kylie quickly wanted to move on with Kylie Skin. In may 2019, Kylie Skin made its debut in the line, with six products without animal cruelty, vegans, gluten-free, parabens or sulfates, and for all types of skin. Strong an immediate success, the brand has decided to enter into partnership with Ulta Beauty, the american giant of the distribution of beauty products. Kylie has since extended its line to include body care and lips, and continues to work on the launch of its upcoming products. Kylie supports a variety of charitable organizations, including major contributions to Smile Train, and Teen Cancer America.

