Coty appoints new CEO to the head of Kylie Cosmetics

The american conglomerate specialises in beauty Coty and celebrity Kylie Jenner concluded Monday the transaction, which reinforces their strategic partnership in the long term, and announced the appointment of Christoph Honnefelder to the position of CEO Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

Christoph Honnefelder, the new CEO of Kylie Cosmetics – LinkedIn: Christoph Honnefelder

Christoph Honnefelder arrived at his new post after leaving the retailer’s european beauty products Douglas, where he served from February 2016 the post of vice-president in charge of the assortment and purchasing. Previously, the executive worked at Tchibo, a German retailer of consumer goods and coffee : for nine years, he has occupied various management positions, including product manager and director of the supply of consumer goods.

Christoph Honnefelder — who began his training at the London School of Economics, before a master’s degree at the University of Passau and then training at the Harvard Business School —has started his career as project leader at the Boston Consulting Group.

Announced last November, the partnership between Coty and Kylie Cosmetics became a reality when the conglomerate new york has acquired 51 % of the business of the member of the clan Jenner-Kardashian, in the framework of a strategy to build its “international success”.

Side products and communication, Kylie Jenner, and his team will continue to ensure the creative direction of the brands Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, while Coty will draw on its expertise and its research and development capabilities, manufacturing and distribution, to stimulate their development.

“We are delighted to conclude this transaction and we associate to Kylie Jenner, to boost the growth of this brand of beauty that is rooted in the digital”, said Pierre Laubies, CEO of Coty, said in a statement.

Coty has announced that Christoph Honnefelder will take up his post “in the near future”, but does not specify when.