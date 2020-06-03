Coty in talks to collaborate with Kim Kardashian for the cosmetic line

PHOTO FILE: Kim Kardashian, personality, reality tv, attend a public discussion at the world Congress on information technology (WCIT 2019) in Yerevan, Armenia on 8 October 2019. Vahram Baghdasaryan / Photolure, via REUTERS

(Reuters) – Coty Inc (COTY.N) is in talks with the star of reality tv Kim Kardashian West about a possible collaboration for a line of beauty, was revealed Wednesday, the cosmetics manufacturer in a regulatory dossier.

The company already holds a majority stake in the half-sister of the West, the line of makeup and skin care Kylie Jenner, that she bought last year for $ 600 million.

The holding has recently been submitted to the scanner after the Forbes magazine alleged that Jenner had overestimated the value of its cosmetics brand.

The new ceo of Coty said on Monday that the allegations were for him a “mystery”.

The company’s shares rose nearly 7% Wednesday after the possibility of a new collaboration with the family, adding to gains of 20% of the shares of Coty observed earlier this week, when she was appointed the chair of Peter Harf as the new CEO.

Coty, however, said that there was no assurance that an agreement or a collaboration would be concluded and has not provided other details. (bit.ly/3eM6Gwx)

West, who is known for telling his life with his sisters in the tv “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, has launched her own line of make-up in 2017, two years after the incursion successful Jenner in the beauty industry.

