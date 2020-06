Copyright 2020 FOA

Coty has jumped by more than 13% Wednesday, thanks to the effect Kardashian. The group cosmtique american has in effect annonc discussions with the iconic Kim Kardashian in view of a possible collaboration. Coty has dj entered into a partnership of 600 million dollars with one of the young sisters of the star of tlralit, the top model Kylie Jenner.