Coty launches Kylie Skin in Europe in partnership with Douglas

Coty announced last week the launch of Kylie Skin in Europeexclusive perfumeries Douglas, Nocibé in France).

Since its birth in may 2019, the range Kylie Skin has become a brand of skin care generating exceptional sales in the United States. With Douglas, the brand will benefit from a network of more than 2000 points of sale located in 25 countries.

Coty took control of Kylie Cosmetics in November 2019 with the acquisition of a majority stake for $ 600 million. Last January, the group has entrusted to Christoph Honnefelder, formerly of Douglas, the task of ensuring the expansion of the activity of Kylie Cosmetics and make it a brand at a global level.

The collection Kylie Skin was launched online in may 2019

” We have laid solid foundations to support our strategic partnership with Kylie Jenner. The launch of Kylie Skin in Europe is the next step in the acceleration of its integration, as we work to transform the business of beauty products of Kylie Jenner as a global actor essential “says Simona Cattaneo, the president of the division’s Luxury Brands Coty.

Douglas will feature six different products of the range Kylie Skin, especially the cleansing Foam for the face, the face Scrub made of walnuts, the Hydrating facial, eye Cream, Lotion, tonic, milk, vanilla, and Serum Vitamin C. All products are vegan, gluten-free, without parabens or sulfates.

Third-ranked personality as the most influential in the world of beauty in a recent study of Cosmetify, Kylie Jenner has a total of 178 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the 10 personalities the most followed in the world on this network, alongside the footballer Christiano Ronaldo, singer Ariana Grande, or her big sister Kim Kardashian. Its strong presence on social networks has largely participated to the success of his brand, of which the first were made in November 2015, with the Kylie Lip Kit, then sold exclusively on KylieCosmetics.com. Kylie Cosmetics has extended its product range to include the eyeliners, the eyeshadows, the blushes, the embellisseurs, concealer, brushes, makeup kits, and also offers premium limited editions throughout the year. Make-up and care are perfectly complementary, the collection Kylie Skin was launched in may 2019.