Coty takes control of the mark of the star Kylie Jenner

The american group of cosmetics, Coty announced that it was going to take control of the mark of products of beauty of the young billionaire Kylie Jenner, star of the social networks, for $ 600 million.

The mother house of fragrances Hugo Boss, beauty products Bourjois or brand for professionals Wella, will acquire 51% of the society of the youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, become, in a few years an empire worth now $ 1.2 billion.

The partnership with Coty provides that it remains the public figure of the brand. It will retain, with his team, the monitoring of new initiatives in terms of products or communication. Coty will assume the development of the brand portfolio, building on its expertise in terms of research and development, manufacturing, distribution, marketing and placing on the market.

“This new partnership between Kylie and Coty is a step exciting in the new strategy of Coty of focusing on his sector of the beauty”commented in a press release the president of the board of directors of Coty, Peter Harf. “Kylie is an icon of modern times, with an incredible sense of the consumers of beauty products, and we believe in the high potential” the development of his brand, he added.

Kylie Jenner, age 22, was launched on the market in 2015, offering products for the lips. His group has since expanded its activities to sell a range of makeup, from eyeshadow to blush to the cheeks. Its strong presence on social networks has largely participated to the success of its brand : the young entrepreneur’s account 151 million subscribers on

Instagram, which makes it one of the 10 personalities the most followed in the world on this network popular celebrities, to the sides of the footballer Christiano Ronaldo, singer Ariana Grande, or her big sister Kim Kardashian. With the success of her business, Kylie Jenner had become, at age 21, the youngest billionaire in the world.

Competitor L’oréal and Estée Lauder, Coty has experienced difficulties in integrating the assets that the company acquired in 2015 at the redemption activities beauty of Procter & Gamble for an amount of us $ 12.5 billion. Controlled by the investment company luxembourg JAB, Coty has recently announced its intention to refocus on its fragrance, its cosmetic products and care for the face for the general public by disposing of its subsidiary beauty products for professionals and its activities in Brazil.