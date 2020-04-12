Cougars. Juan Pablo Vigon and the mutual hatred that were had with Alan Porter

Editorial Mediotiempo

After the triumph of Pumas to Pachuca in the debut of the choose MXthe midfielder Juan Pablo Vigon revealed that one of the players that worst falling was Alan Porter, whom he met in the dressing room cat and then came a new friendship.

Both were bad, according to said Vigonwho even had misgivings at the squad in college when he first arrived at the cat club, where he had the opportunity to know him better.

“The truth is that I’ve always been someone who gets along well with everyone. If there are pellets, I’ve had teams where there is, I get along well with everyone. Here in Pumas I have to count this, it was mutual hatred that we had every time we played against. I hated it, was awful the player I’m going to say”, commented the midfielder told ESPN in an interview via Instagram.

“He also hated me to me. And after I got Pumas and I said, what laziness is this player, but right now, we are that to all sides pull together. Is Alan Porter. In the matches if I could I would, what I was looking for and gave it a few kicks”.

MÍCHEL SPOKE TO HIM FOR ADVISE IN THE LEAGUE VIRTUAL

On the other hand, Vigon he pointed out that the coach Miguel González “Míchel” called him by phone to ask for the alignment that was at the point of use in the first game of the college in the League virtual.

“Prepartido I mark Míchel. ‘What alignment are you going to use?’ I was more nervous. And we started to talk, and until served. I gave talk tactics, (I said) what alignment counteracts what alignment, what system serves more. I gave a class there.”

The player also usually watch the matches of the Barcelona because he likes the idea of being able to play as Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal.