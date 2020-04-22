Coughing Major denounces a “vicious allegation”, according to which he would have cheated to win Who Wants to be a Millionaire

The old major of the army, Charles Ingram, insisted today on the fact that he had not cheated to win Who Wants to be a Millionaire and has vowed to clear his name – despite his conviction for deception in 2003.

Ingram, his wife Diana and accomplice Tecwen Whittock were convicted in 2003 of having procured the execution of a warranty of value by deception, two years after the recording of the show.

The recordings revealed that the company has misled the series with his wife and Mr. Whittock coughing on some of the responses.

Although all three have been sentenced, they were sentenced with probation.

Last week, the lawyer Ingram announced that he would appeal the conviction after the new drama from ITV Quiz was informed of the incident.

Speaking on Twitter today, Ingram has insisted on the fact that the truth would come out and said: “ Thank you to all those who have sent messages also warm from the Quiz last week. Regardless of the frequency with which they stand or what they have done, they can not make their nasty allegation true.

“It’s complex, consumer, and expensive, but we will now prove our innocence. We all want answers.

The criminal defense attorney Rhona Friedman, who is at the origin of the new call of the old major of the army, said last week that new evidence on the improved audio of the emergence of Ingram in the series had detected several members of the audience coughing during the shooting.

Ms. Friedman added that the case was “ full of holes “and that it was “ ridiculous” to suggest that a conspiracy had taken place during the television game show in 2001.

The lawyers argue that the evidence had not been examined by the jury during the trial and undermine the prosecution case.

They also claim that the integrity of evidence audio could have been compromised because it came from the prosecution and have not been returned for analysis to an independent Department of forensic sciences.

Ms. Friedman added that there were “gaps” in the “chain of continuity” of the evidence audio.

She said: “In the case of Ingrams, the program has been allowed to produce” expert evidence “with police surveillance is very limited.

“What they obtained at trial was a gentleman’s agreement according to which nothing had been done to modify the parts of the trial, but there is no place for a gentleman’s agreement in a criminal trial.”

Chris Tarrant (pictured at Birmingham, march, 2019) stated that Charles Ingram was “ a rotter, a cad and a villain, “adding that he has “ beef” with the drama televised Quiz to have put in doubt his conviction

Ms. Friedman has also questioned why the Ingrams were on Whittock as an accomplice, since he was suffering from a respiratory disorders of long standing that made it subject to a cough repeated.

She added that, although the producers of the show, Monitor, have not deliberately set out to deny the Ingrams their prize money, the prosecution “ attached to a theory, ” and “ has done everything in his power for him.

The Ingrams, of Wiltshire, were sentenced in 2003 to the sides of their accomplice Tecwen Whittock, who was also a candidate in the contest, for having procured the execution of a warranty of value by deception.

The successful prosecution was based on evidence which, according to them, indicated that major Ingram had been directed to the correct answers by coughing Whittock.

Diane Ingram would have also coughed when her husband has had trouble with the answers.

But the lawyers of the couple have said that the scientific and technological advances had taken other cough ever heard by Mr. Whittock.

Charles Ingram (left) with Tarrant on Who wants to be a millionaire? in 2001

They would have also caught other people coughing in the audience who could make noise in the important moments.

The lawyer planned to submit a folder of legal arguments to the Court of appeal later this year.

The Ingrams and Whittock were each sentenced to two years in jail for this crime.

Ms. Friedman stated at This Morning ITV: “Charles was a military career, this was going to be his life.

“And so, for someone who thinks that he is going to die with its military boots, for this to be removed in a manner as spectacular to lose his reputation when you’re an army officer of rank was devastating.”

She added: “I can tell you with all conviction that I think that there has been a miscarriage of justice in this case.”

When asked what he thought of the show, which was written by James Graham, Who Wants to be a Millionaire host Chris Tarrant said to Chris Moyles on Radio X: “ It was very well done, isn’t it?

“It was actually very well done, but it is a drama, this is not factual. Most of these conversations, therefore, have been invented because it’s what the playwrights.

“ I want to say that the essential thing is that it is a rotten, a cadet and a bandit, and that he was guilty. There is no doubt to me that he was guilty.