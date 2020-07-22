Could Bradley Cooper get back together with Irina Shayk?

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have broken up after four years of love … But can the actor and the model meet again? Not sure…

Always very discreet, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk never wanted to say much about their relationship. The two stars thus sought to preserve their couple photos, gossip, curious …

But all this was not enough. A few months ago, the American media announced their breakup… Even if the two lovers did not give any news of their story. They would indeed be well separated …

And their daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper is thus found shared between her parents. But all this by mutual agreement! Because Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk did not want to break everything. Even if they don’t stay together.

So they decided together to break up. “Two great people do not necessarily make a great couple”, even Irina Shayk slips to Vogue in 2019. “We loved sharing everything together …”

However, the couple separates … And we hope to see the model and the actor together. But even if Bradley Cooper tries to keep his whole life a secret, it seems that all the information is pointing in the same direction …

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk: a “beautiful” break

So the couple seems definitely over! According to a source, the two have also worked hard to continue to get along well . To preserve Lea, already, and not to spoil everything, too …

“They still spend time together, like a family,” says the source. They remain very friends . ” A” good break “would therefore imply that the two lovers know how to remain friends. At least for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.

Together, they therefore succeed in keeping their family together… Even if they no longer go out together . A way, too, to keep their distance from the celebrity world. “If we call our life” private “, it is to keep it for ourselves …”

Irina Shayk has a well-established view of her private life. Bradley Cooper shares it … The two ex-lovers have therefore found common ground to remain friends . No more !