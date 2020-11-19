Could Kim Kardashian compete against Kendall Jenner in modeling?

Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have both had a foray into modeling with different results.

Recently, the celebrity Internet and businesswoman Kim Kardashian shared a photo that could easily be competing directly with his sister meno r Kendall Jenner in modeling .

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are half-sisters, despite this, they love each other completely, although Kanye West’s wife has been with little Kendall Jenner for some years, she has managed to maintain a fairly strong relationship with all the brothers in the Kardashian Jenner family.

After her foray into Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the main character for a few years was obviously Kim Kardashian and although for a time each of them overshadowed her sisters, fortunately, she has managed to stand out in different entertainment media.

Talking about each of the Kim Kardashian sisters is something quite exhausting for the simple fact that they were able to write complete and quite extensive articles, in relation to their lives, love relationships, children, as well as their companies among many other things.

However Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner; As is well known, Kendall is a professional model, even according to Forbes magazine she is one of the highest-paid in the world.

In the photo shared by Kim Kardashian West, she wears a kind of laminated leather vest and an ink skirt in the same style as the blouse, she poses very professionally as a top model like her younger sister.

In addition to having a successful runway and product modeling career, Jenner is also a famous businesswoman alongside her sisters, for years they have launched various products, but one of the best known is exclusive clothing with her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

The beautiful Kendall Jenner has also had the opportunity to appear with her sisters precisely as a model for her own products, there is no better publicity than this.

Following her older sister, Kim Kardashian is the pioneer of reality shows, although hers was not the first one of the best known, so far Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been on television for a long time with 19 seasons.

Kim Kardashian has around 191 million followers, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner has around 141 million respectively, each on their respective official Instagram accounts.