Count the days! The special meeting of the “friends” should be filmed at the end of the summer

The coronavirus came to remove what we love the most of this life. Concerts, festivals, the excitement of going to the cinema, a museum or an art gallery have disappeared. But in particular, it has ruined something that we were waiting for at least a decade: the meeting of the friends.

In mid-march, we received the news that informed us that the meeting of Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer would be postponed indefinitely. It was originally scheduled to occur on the 27th of this month, but the situation for obvious reasons did not permit it.

Fortunately, we already have information that sheds light at the end of a long and dark tunnel. The president of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer Bob Greenblatt said at the NAB Show Executive Leadership Summit that They expect the meeting to be recorded at the end of the summer. This automatically puts the eye of millions of fans of Friends in the month of September.

“At the beginning, we thought that the emissions would be delayed by a month or two at most, and now it seems that it will be much more than that,” said Greenblatt to Cynthia Littleton of Variety on Monday. “We hope to be able to make this special with a bit of luck by the end of the summer if the stars align and we hope to be able to resume production.”

“We believe that it is useful to have a live audience large and noisy to discover that these six great friends getting together and we didn’t want to do it suddenly during a Web call with, you know, six boxes and people pulling out of their kitchens and in their bedrooms “.

Although Greenblatt has also said that if current conditions continue indefinitely, the meeting “could be held more on a virtual route, if it is delayed too long.” However, this is certainly not the way they want to borrow. “At this time, we try to look to the future and to do so in a more conventional way, and I think it’s worth the wait. “he said.

Everything indicates that the next non-scripted the hit comedy NBC should always be recorded on the sound stage of the original series, Stage 24, on the ground Warner Bros.Studio in Burbank, California.

