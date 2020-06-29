Couple of legend : Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, the adored

It is the couples that have marked the legend. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are undeniably notable example of this. That crystallize in all of Hollywood, success, beauty, wealth, and a divorce and many tears, becomes human.

In 1998, Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood actors. Considered a sex symbol, has already become the ” Thelma and Louise “, ” Interview with a vampire “, ” Seven “, ” Legends of the fall “, The “army of the twelve monkeys” and ” meet Joe Black “. At 35 years of age, after being separated from Gwyneth Paltrow, he is the most eligible bachelor courted the planet. For her part, Jennifer Aniston is 29 years of age, and the wind in your sails. She is Rachel in ” Friends “, the series that makes you laugh tens of millions of television viewers around the world. Newly single, she is in great demand. But his agents, who are good friends, he decided to present it officially. The stroke of lightning. Both well observed, can not be long-to hide this relationship.

Has exceptional torque, the execution exceptional. To enter in the history, they choose to appear together on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards, the Oscars of the television, in 1999. The photographers are in crisis. Jennifer Aniston looks in her dress of gold. Not to steal the center of attention, Brad Pitt hides behind his dark glasses. A legendary duo is born.

While they were advocating for the discretion, Brad and Jen, as the public nicknamed now, not hiding, on the contrary. Two months after the Emmy Awards, in November 1999, during a concert in new york by Sting, the couple is invited on stage and Jennifer Aniston displayed the ring that shines on her ring finger. The duo said “I do,” the following summer, in California. The official photo of your wedding will be the tour of the world.

A few months later, anticipating a pregnancy in the near future from your star, the writers of “Friends” anticipate, rounding up the womb of Rachel. But in real life, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are not there. It is then, that are born all the rumors that possible. Brad Pitt, approaching the quarantine, is dreams father, while Jennifer Aniston, at the peak of his career, he sought as well to television and cinema, refuses to start a family at the moment.

Despite rumors, the couple continues to appear in love, wrapping the red carpet, the declarations of love in the press. We even see Brad Pitt in an episode of “Friends” in the year 2001. In the magazine ” W “, in 2003, said : “We are asked all the time if it is the love of our life. I mean, I don’t know. I’m not the type to tell me to make sure that it is the man of my life. But it is a great love in my life. Has a special bond with this whole mess. In this universe that surrounds us, it is nice to have someone who is like an anchor, which you know perfectly. “The following year, while “Friends” is about to make his farewell after ten seasons, Jennifer Aniston says in the “Guardian” that she wants to start a family with Brad Pitt. “This is the time. You know, I think that we can work with a baby, I think we can work pregnant, I think we can do it all. “

But at this crucial moment in their relationship, while Jennifer Aniston said goodbye to the film sets that she had so long frequented, preparing to be a turning point in his career, Brad Pitt is currently filming ” Mr & Mrs Smith “, to the sides of Angelina Jolie. It is the love in a dish. The partners on the screen of falling in love in real life, as the actress said to Vogue magazine : “In this film, was to do all these crazy things together, and this friendship was strange, we fell on top […] All we had to do together brought us a lot of joy, and a real team effort. We’ve become a duo. And this is only at the end of the shoot, I think we realized that it had to be something other than what they wanted to believe. “

“We would like to announce that after seven years together, we decided to separate. For those who follow this type of stuff, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any speculation reported in the media. “With these few words, in January 2005, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston breaking the hearts of their millions of fans, that idealized the couple. In the sequel, we learned that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are a couple, and that the actor is preparing to adopt at its sides. “Brad Pitt is not bad, I do not support there where it hurts intentionally,” says Jennifer Aniston, a few months after the separation in the columns of ” Vanity Fair “. The public is divided between the “Team Jennifer” and ” Team Angelina “, and rewrite constantly the history.

In the years that followed, Brad Pitt coos in the arms of his companion, and they have three adopted children, and then welcomed three biological children. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox are the owners of each of their outputs with their parents, who did not hesitate to carry in the course of his travels. For her part, Jennifer Aniston is going to the relationship, sometimes with John Mayer, sometimes with Vince Vaughn. In 2008, he returned to the infidelity of Brad Pitt in ” Vogue “. “There are things in the press, at a time when I didn’t know that was taking place. I thought that some details were not disclosed. Like when she said she was willing to go on the set all day. This was not very nice. “The actress adored, often referred to as the wife of the united States, Jennifer Aniston, attracts the sympathy of the public, which has still not digested this separation.

Through the years, the water flows under the bridges of Jennifer Aniston found love with Justin Theroux, whom he married in the year 2015, a few months after the wedding of Brangelina. While the entire public, but especially to the primary stakeholders – seemed to be changed to something more, in the month of September 2016 marks a turning point. Has the general surprise, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announce they are divorcing. Without surprise, we wonder if Jennifer Aniston, so it is separated from the actor for more than ten years. But in February of 2018, the announcement that she split from Justin Theroux, and is the hysteria in social networks. For the first time in twelve years, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are single at the same time. A year later, while Jennifer Aniston celebrates 50 years in great fanfare in Hollywood, the paparazzi immortalize the arrival of Brad Pitt in the night : it’s official, the two former spouses are reviewing. However, a year later, nothing seems to indicate that this love is not known a second breath. On the contrary, now, Brad and Jennifer are good friends, who are forgiven, have been forgotten, they have overcome their problems to live in peace. Much to the chagrin of the fans, who do not despair of seeing some day.