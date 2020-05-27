Couple salsa dancing with J. Lo and Derek Hough

The couple stuns Derek into revealing their name of their son – and see the dancer of a jazz of nine years, which has blown away the judges at the beginning of season 4!

For its fourth season, “World of Dance “ has greatly simplified the qualification round, while throwing the dancers for a loop absolute for a few seconds before going on stage.

This is because this was not a step in the sense that they were used to it. Instead, they thought that they occur during a hearing for final producers within a warehouse (without an audience) to find that it was actually shot in front of the judges.

NBC

Jennifer Lopez is finally back on a mysterious man who hides in his selfie workout

See the story

Even if it was scary, the criteria for advancement are so much more simple this season. In the course of previous seasons, the judges have marked by dots from 1 to 20 in five categories for a possible total of 100 points. He was thorough and complex, but has mostly led to progress specific.

This time, they threw all this and have followed the path of most other reality tv shows by opting for a simple vote yes / no. If you get two yes, you can move on. It is what it is. Impress the judges that they say yes and you’re done.

Sometimes, the judges may not be entirely sold, in which case the dancers may find themselves with a voting “reminder” instead of a yes or a no, which means that the judges want to give them a second chance to happen and to move forward to the Duels.

NBC

AGT Premiere Fifth judge: Heidi Klum kisses a pig – More, the debut of Sofia Vergara and the first buzzer golden

See the story

There are other changes along the way, but we can keep it when we get there. For the moment, the dancers compete always in one of four categories (Junior, Upper, Junior Team, and Upper Team) and they always bring some awesome shapes on the ground.

As for me, I’ve spent almost a decade of my life to sweat and bleed in music as a dancer, all for this moment: a chair holding a dance contest. A young boy learning about the change of ball to play with the St. Louis Ballet Company, I’ve experienced the highs and lows of one of the sports toughest and most physically demanding of the planet. In other words, I have it. I think.

Fair warning, since I’m safe at home, I’ll probably be a little more severe than my colleagues Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopezand Derek Hough. But perhaps I would be more nice too. Can be.

And just for fun, I’ll rank them from worst to first because who doesn’t love lists (and to see if the judges have understood)?

Twitter / .

Jimmy Fallon apologizes for Blackface Skit: “there is no excuse for that”

See the story

The Williams Fam

(Upper Team – hip-hop) These guys were very fun to look at, although we need to classify the choreography itself well above the performance. There was a frenetic energy in the routine that was contagious, but it was plagued with problems of synchronicity everywhere. This is the kind of number that could be a success in the club or in the street, but in a competition, they really need to tighten it, to hit harder and move more as a singular unit.

Results: N, N, N

grvmnt

(Junior team hip-hop) These children have hit hard with everything they have done and they have given the face from the beginning to the end. We would have liked a little more complexity in their choreography, and perhaps some images more fun as the opening. The installation of the fence was fun too, but there was a lot of movement (admittedly smooth) without enough wow moment to really keep us on the edge of their seat. The talent is there, they just need to exceed.

Results: C, Y, C

Savannah Manzel

(Junior jazz) This little goblin has just made, but unfortunately it was a very, very, very, very good show of dance recital. His smile was plastered from the beginning to the end, and she was not really a story. But the foundations of a dancer incredible are being built at this time in her little body. Its flexibility goes through the roof and the choreography was complex and required precision and strength. It was almost more freestyle than jazz, and we do not believe that it is at the level of this show at the moment, but this does not disturb us that she advance to strengthen his confidence and see what she can do ..

Results: Y, Y, Y

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish publishes officially a powerful video of spoken words counted on the shame body

See the story

Jefferson y Adrianita

(Upper – salsa) Look, these lifts were amazing and breathtaking every time. We probably stopped breathing a half-dozen times. But we still have to see more of the footwork of salsa in quality between these great moments. Adrianita seemed to weigh more, but Jefferson was at times a bit flat and heavy. At one point, he even telegraphed the configuration of an elevator, which stopped the energy. That said, they are incredibly talented, and these elevators are sufficient for what we want them to go ahead and see if they can clean up the rest. They have inspired a dance battle where they are separated and have established a partnership with Jennifer and Derek, who was one of the moments of the cutest we’ve ever seen. It is great to see the judges get to relax like that. This has probably helped to learn that this couple gave his name to Derek … for real!

Results: Y, Y, Y

Bailey & Kida

(Junior – hip-hop) This duo came up with stinking for days and we just gave non-stop throughout a second end surprise. We loved their commitment to the character and how much loot they had. There was so much groove in their movements, they were cool in addition to cool. And the way they are used in a creative way to echo the rhythm back and forth was so fresh and relevant. Even if they are new together, to be where they are now is really impressive and with this talent, it can only become tighter and more synchronized. Honestly, we return simply to the word cool, because these two are definitely more cool than ever!

Results: Y, Y, Y

Jake & Chau

(Top – contemporary) What’s the story beautifully choreographed presented with a body work that is absolutely magnificent. The way they have used the body of the other to create lifts and fluid motion was so creative. Add the use of the shirt of Jake as a prop for the second half and they occur already at the next level. Chau relies perhaps a little too much on this lifting of the legs (a problem of dance common among contemporary women), but the grace of her movements is like a pure liquid. We could not detach our eyes from any movement.

Results: Y, Y, Y

“World of Dance” continues every Tuesday at 22h. AND on NBC.

You have a story or advice to give us? Send an email to the publishers of TooFab in tips@toofab.com.

Instagram