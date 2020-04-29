[COURT-MÉTRAGE] “Quizas” by Nicolas Saada

Behind closed doors, loneliness, observation laconic of the world, time slowed down : in this essay, in the form of a ride film, the director made an echo of the famous plans of chief-to works with some of the side effects of the confinement.

It’s just a window corner quiet to observe the subtle shake of the world, his changes a secret, his dramas are invisible. Those that we would not have seen usually drowned in the noise and fury of daily life. This is not the photographer voyeur played by James Stewart in Window on the courtyard Alfred Hitchcock, or the journalist Sisters of Blood Brian de Palma, convinced of having witnessed a murder through his tiles, who will say the opposite. In these times of confinement, these micro-fictions improvised on offer to us as cinema screens, of which the director and screenwriter Nicolas Saada (The Parallel, Spies, Taj Mahal, Thanksgiving) as inspiration for his short film Quizas.

Shot in the framework of the ” Letters to the cinema “, a cycle of “films in brief as a message, designed and manufactured with the means of the board, with three times nothing “ imagined by editors, actors, students, and put online on the channel Vimeo of the Cinémathèquethe film starts with images of noisy of another time, where the processions of protests occupied the streets. Then comes the silence, the absence and retreat. Of his apartment, the filmmaker captures the arteries deserted city made infinite by the reflection of his window, the symmetry distressing of the nearby buildings, like small prisons indifferent. Fortunately, the imagination quickly takes over and through a series of film clips, which are mounted end-to-end, has been transformed into a stroll to cinema, the spectator relives his own experience of confinement through the lens of fiction.

First with the character alcoholic Maurice Ronet in full detox in The Wisp Louis Malle, enclosed between four walls, whose days are punctuated by the tic-toc of the clock and church bells, and then with Martin Sheen, watching with concern from behind his blinds with the chaotic world that will swallow in Apocalypse Now of Francis Ford Coppola. By an effect of ricochets, the movie plays, rhymes, visual, echoes, distant ” to mirror the melancholy of Monica Vitti in The Eclipse Michelangelo Antonioni, the floating unreal to Natalie Portman in Jackie Pablo Larraín, the weariness of the luxury that is having Matt Damon in My Life with Liberace directed by Steven Soderbergh, the wave-to-soul, silent Tony Leung in In the Mood for Love Wong kar-wai. So many familiar faces who remind us that the cinema is a solitude shared, nurtured image collective.