Courteney Cox : a bawd of a shock to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston !

Courteney Cox would be at the origin of a reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston during the evening of Screen Actors Guild Awards. And we do thank you for never enough !

Everyone still remembers the photo of the reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston during the evening of SAG Awards, which took place on the 19th of February last, and who had raised the rumors of their possible reconciliation. It seems that Courteney Cox, the best friend of Jennifer is for something!! In effect, participating to the global hysteria, the one who plays Monica in Friends has ‘liked’ four publications on the social networks regarding the reunion of Bennifer. What has made that fuel more of the “you-said”… But this is not all, since the 29th of January, via the journal The Sunwe learn that Courteney Cox is in fact not foreign to the coincidence of the SAG Awards !

Reunion-splitting

According to an anonymous source, Courteney Cox would be well and truly at the origin of the encounter between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston backstage Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2020. In fact, the heroine of Cougar Town would have given the new phone number of her best friend to Brad Pitt. “Courteney does would like nothing more than to see her best friend find the man she has never stopped loving” the witness told. This is a benefit concert in Los Angeles that the brunette 55 years of age would cross Brad Pitt and have decided to play the cupidons to allow the two ex “to heal some wounds.” A few weeks later, the meeting between the two super stars. A chance that it is not so risky. The conclusion from all of this ? Courteney Cox is the best friend we’d all love to have !