Courteney Cox and her daughter, Coco, take back “Anyone” of Demi Lovato

Here’s a duo that’ll make fury :Courteney Cox and his daughter, Coco Arquette.

On Saturday, the former star of Friends and future star of the next special Friends posted a video of his 15 year old daughter picking up the ballad “Anyone” of Demi Lovatoon Instagram. The actress accompanies her on the piano. Coco makes us a demonstration of his voice very soul, reading the words on her phone.

“When you have teenagers, you see to it,” wrote Courteney. “You should always negotiate. Coco has agreed to sing a song if I let them go to a party. I jumped on the opportunity.”

“BEAUTIFUL Coconut”, commented Laura Dern.

Charlize Theron has posted five emoticons of flame in response to this video.

Demi sang “Anyone” for the first time on the stage of the Grammy Awards 2020 in January. It was his first single since his drug overdose in 2018. Half has released another single more rhythmic, “I Love Me” on Friday.