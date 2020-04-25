Courteney Cox and her daughter, Coco, take back “Anyone” of Demi Lovato

Instagram / Courteney Cox
Here’s a duo that’ll make fury :Courteney Cox and his daughter, Coco Arquette.
On Saturday, the former star of Friends and future star of the next special Friends posted a video of his 15 year old daughter picking up the ballad “Anyone” of Demi Lovatoon Instagram. The actress accompanies her on the piano. Coco makes us a demonstration of his voice very soul, reading the words on her phone.
“When you have teenagers, you see to it,” wrote Courteney. “You should always negotiate. Coco has agreed to sing a song if I let them go to a party. I jumped on the opportunity.”
“BEAUTIFUL Coconut”, commented Laura Dern.
Charlize Theron has posted five emoticons of flame in response to this video.
Demi sang “Anyone” for the first time on the stage of the Grammy Awards 2020 in January. It was his first single since his drug overdose in 2018. Half has released another single more rhythmic, “I Love Me” on Friday.
These two titles will be on her next album, which will be followed by the opus Tell Me You Love Me 2017. No release date has yet been announced.
Last month, Courteney showed us that she knew how to play the piano when she posted a video where she accompanied Gary Lightbody, lead singer and guitarist of the Snow Patrol to borrow the title “The Joke” of Brandi Carlile. The actress is in a relationship with the musician from Snow Patrol, Johnny McDaidfor over six years.
“I don stressais not and I don’t have ANY cafouillé when I played “The Joke” with @garysnowpatrol”, she wrote.
“You are TOO [émoticône flamme] [trois émoticônes cœur rouge]”wrote his great friend and ex-covedette of Friends, Jennifer Aniston