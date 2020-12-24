CELEBRITIES

Courteney Cox finally reunites with her fiancé after almost a year apart

Posted on

The actress traveled to Northern Ireland to meet Johnny McDaid, from whom she was separated due to the pandemic.

After being separated from her fiancé for almost a year, Courteney Cox was finally able to reunite with Johnny McDaid at their home in Northern Ireland.

The musician had traveled from California to the United Kingdom since February, and could no longer return to the United States due to confinement and restrictions on flights from Europe, but a video shows that the couple is already reunited at the mansion owned by McDaid in his native Ireland.

The images were released in a Twitter message, in which the work of the Derry health personnel is thanked, where the musician is from. In the recording, Corteney appears with McDaid in a beautiful garden, and they send a message of hope and positivism in the face of the difficult situation that exists with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Items:,

Most Popular

25.0K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.7K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.6K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.3K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top