Courteney Cox finally reunites with her fiancé after almost a year apart

The actress traveled to Northern Ireland to meet Johnny McDaid, from whom she was separated due to the pandemic.

After being separated from her fiancé for almost a year, Courteney Cox was finally able to reunite with Johnny McDaid at their home in Northern Ireland.

The musician had traveled from California to the United Kingdom since February, and could no longer return to the United States due to confinement and restrictions on flights from Europe, but a video shows that the couple is already reunited at the mansion owned by McDaid in his native Ireland.

The images were released in a Twitter message, in which the work of the Derry health personnel is thanked, where the musician is from. In the recording, Corteney appears with McDaid in a beautiful garden, and they send a message of hope and positivism in the face of the difficult situation that exists with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.