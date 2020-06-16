Courteney Cox is 56 years of age : she reveals a perfect body in a bikini

On the 15th of June, is not the birthday of Johnny Hallyday, Michèle Laroque and Claude Brasseur. Across the Atlantic, another star has blown his 56 candles in a way very sexy. Check out Courteney Cox in black bikini this day so special for her.

It is difficult to have the age in a city so attached to the appearances of The Angels. Asked about cosmetic surgery, Courteney Cox confessed to having given in to the call of the injections “This is not a secret, I have had injections of botox© in the past, but I’m not going to do the surgery, said the actress Friends. This makes it all the more difficult. I’ve gotten more, thinking that the appearance was the most important thing. It is sad because this has caused me damage. I was trying to keep me, but that made it worse. I need to find movements in the face, especially with skin like mine, she added. These are not wrinkles, those are smile lines. I have to learn to love the movement and realize that the injections are not my friends. “

Courteney Cox takes her 56-year-old in black bikini

On Monday 15 June 2020, while in France, they were many to pay homage to Johnny Hallyday, Courteney Cox celebrated his entry into his 56th year of the sexiest (and assumed) that is : in a bikini on Instagram ! “I prefer to take care of my body and my health with diet and exercise, he added that the best friend of Jennifer Aniston in 2015. I am careful not to expose myself to the sun, eat well, avoid carbs in the maximum and I get a lot of sleep. “ A style of life that will eventually bear fruit, as we discover in the video posted on the social network. At idle, the mom of Coco pops and dipped immediately in a swimming pool. In the title of this time super sexy, Courteney Cox wrote : “Diving gracefully into the next year. “ She could not say it better !