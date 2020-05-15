Courteney Cox looks back on her difficult pregnancy with her daughter Coco

People and royalty

If the maternity is now a real joy for Courteney Cox, becoming a mother has not been easy. Interviewed by her own daughter, Coco Arquette, the star of Friends is back on her pregnancy complex.

Monday, may 11, the first episode of season 2 of the web series 9 months with Courteney Cox has been posted on the page Facebook of the actress. Devoted to a particular aspect of motherhood, each episode follows the journey of a couple or a person wishing to have a child. If this series is an important project for Courteney Cox, it is because the actress has had many miscarriages before resorting to a “in vitro fertilization” in order to have his daughter. ” I easily fall pregnant but I find it hard to stay “had she revealed to the magazine People in 2003.

To start this second season, Courteney Cox was left to her by her 16 year old daughter, Coco, born from her marriage with actor David Arquette, from whom she is divorced since 2012. In this interview, the actress was so entrusted on the challenges of her own pregnancy. Sitting on a sofa, the two women began their discussion by talking about the first feelings of Courteney Cox during her pregnancy. ” Describe me [cette expérience] in three words “, he asks his daughter. ” Exciting, moving, good “replied Courteney Cox.

In the following video, and like Katy Perry a few months ago, the actress and 55-year-old talked about the dishes which made him the more eager during those nine months. ” Fresh cheese and tomatoes “, she says, provoking the disgust of Coco Arquette.

The teenager was then interviewed his mother about the words that came to her mind when she heard the words ” mother “, “pregnancy” and ” baby “. For the sidekick to Jennifer Aniston, these words have been : “hormones “, “adorable” and ” love “, to which Coco Arquette has been quietly added, ” Chandler “, in reference to the series Friends.

To conclude this interview, the daughter of Courteney Cox asked him to describe it when she was little, in one sentence only. ” Absolutely adorable, curious, with an amazing sense of humor and eccentric “, she provided it without hesitation.