Courteney Cox looks back on her difficult pregnancy with her daughter Coco

Monday, may 11, the first episode of season 2 of the web series” 9 months with Courteney Cox “has been posted on the page Facebook of the actress. Devoted to a particular aspect of motherhood, each episode follows the journey of a couple or a person wishing to have a child. If this series is an important project for Courteney Cox, it is because the actress has had many miscarriages before resorting to a “in vitro fertilization” in order to have his daughter. “I easily fall pregnant but I have a hard time to stay “, had she revealed to the magazine “People” in 2003.

To start this second season, Courteney Cox was left to her by her 16 year old daughter, Coco, born from her marriage with actor David Arquette, from whom she is divorced since 2012. In this interview, the actress was so entrusted on the challenges of her own pregnancy. Sitting on a sofa, the two women began their discussion by talking about the first feelings of Courteney Cox during her pregnancy. “Describe to me [cette expérience] in three words “, he asks his daughter. “Exciting, moving, good,” replied Courteney Cox.

A difficult pregnancy but happy memories

In the following video, and like Katy Perry a few months ago, the actress and 55-year-old talked about the dishes which made him the more eager during those nine months. “Fresh cheese and tomatoes “, she says, provoking the disgust of Coco Arquette.

The teenager was then interviewed his mother about the words that came to her mind when she heard the words ” mother “, “pregnancy” and ” baby “. For the sidekick to Jennifer Aniston, these words have been : “hormones “, “adorable” and ” love “, to which Coco Arquette has been quietly added, ” Chandler “, in reference to the series ” Friends “.

To conclude this interview, the daughter of Courteney Cox asked him to describe it when she was little, in one sentence only. “Absolutely adorable, curious, with an amazing sense of humor and eccentric “, she provided it without hesitation.

Three years ago, Courteney Cox had expressed his desire to have a second child in the magazine ” NewBeauty “. “I would like so much to have a baby now “, she said then. “I could wear the egg of someone else. I would be one of the older people doing it, but I would like so much and Johnny [McDaid, son compagnon depuis 2013, ndlr.] also. I know it’s crazy “, had recognised the actress.