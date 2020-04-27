Courteney Cox she played the entremetteuses between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ?

The photo of their reunion has ignited social networks. To such a point that everyone, including Courteney Cox, thought that the couple of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would be reformed. The heroine of Cougar Town would be at the origin of this meeting in behind-the-scenes of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG). An anonymous source has, indeed, told the Sun, on Wednesday 29 January, as Courteney Cox had given them the new phone number of her best friend, Brad Pitt. The interpreter of Monica in Friends would have played the Cupid between the former spouses.

“The man she never stopped loving”

“Courteney does would like nothing more than to see her best friend find the man she has never stopped loving,” said the anonymous witness in the columns of the british daily. The click ? Courteney Cox would cross Brad Pitt at a benefit concert in Los Angeles, and seized his chance “to heal some wounds.” “(…) Courteney took the plunge and told Brad that if he wanted to reach out to Jen and talk to her, it was the right occasion, and that she would be receptive,” continued the witness.

The crazy rumor of a reconciliation of love between the two stars was born on 19 January, during the night of the SAG Awards. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had been photographed hand in hand, in the scenes of the event. A shot that had aroused the enthusiasm of internet users… but also that of Courteney Cox.

Several posts “likés”

This last, indeed, had “liked” the four publications about the reunion on the account Instagram CommentsByCelebsbefore addressing the publications on Twitter. A young surfer had tweeted : “They still love each other, no doubts“(Translate “They love each other again, no doubt”). A post-new “liked” by the actress Cougar Town.

“Just friends?”

Married for five years, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were divorced in 2005. Since then, the two ex-spouses were respectively rebuilt their lives – the one with Angelina Jolie, the other with Justin Theroux, prior to divorce, both of you. If their reconciliation was packed to the users, the two actors don’t seem to be willing to get back together. “She is happy to once again have Brad in her life, but only as a friend”, told a source close to the duo People. What give hard time to their bawd improvised.