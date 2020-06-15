Courteney Cox : what aspect of the actress of Friends in the beginning of your career ?

On the occasion of the 56 anniversary of the birth of Courteney Cox, Monday, June 15, 2020, the Tv Star proposed to you to discover what looked like the actress from Friends in the beginning of his career.

During ten years, from 1994 to 2004, and more than 200 episodes, Courteney Cox plays Monica, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in the series Friends. On the occasion of its 56th anniversary, this Monday, June 15, 2020, the Tv Star offered to make a leap into the past and discover what was the actress in the beginning of his career, in the decade of 1990.

In reality, it’s 1985, and while she is more than twenty years that Courteney Cox was revealed to the general public in the interpretation of the character of Glory the time of twenty-two episodes of the series Superminds. Ten years later, she is applying for the role of Rachel Green for a whole new series, Friends. Finally, it is Jennifer Aniston who gets what role, but Courteney Cox is invited to play Monica. A character that will change his career.

Courteney Cox has decided to stop the cosmetic surgery after having abused

But also your bank account. In fact, before the success of the series, of which the hearings exceeded regularly by over 30 million viewers in the united States, the cast was given the pills extraordinary. For the past two seasons Friendsthe six main actors, including Courteney Cox was a part, was a million dollars per episode ! In comparison, during the first season, ten years before, their seals were of 22,500 dollars per episode.

A money that has allowed the actress to the use of cosmetic surgery. At times in excess, as he himself recognizes. A couple of years ago, Courteney Cox has decided to stop the surgery, it was found, eventually, more natural and beautiful. “I think I feel more like the person I was before. I hope, in any case. I am in the most natural way possible. Things are going to change. Everything will fall. I tried not to drop it, but I had the air of false”he explained -.

