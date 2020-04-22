COVID-19: a tenth death in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean | COVID-19 | News | Le Nouvelliste

Thees two new deaths in the region are residents of the CHSLD of The Hill, which is home to 40 residents infected and 40 employees. These are both increases of three cases compared to the day on Saturday. The CHSLD of The Hill is the centre of the outbreak-the largest in the region.

The religious community of Antoniennes-de-Marie also has five new cases, for a total of 34. This community has recorded two deaths a few days ago.

These information have been disclosed in the balance sheet daily the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) of the region. It was also indicated that four of these newly confirmed cases are employees or physicians in the region, bringing the total number of cases involving these professionals to 61.

In regards to the local network of services (RLS), the most affected remains that of Chicoutimi, with 146 cases, followed by that of Jonquière, with 38 cases. We also found 25 cases in the RSL of The Bay and 11 to that of Lac-Saint-Jean-est. There are still 5 cases or less for the RLS of Maria-Chapdelaine and Domaine-du-Roy.

The CIUSSS also stated that four people are currently hospitalized in the region.