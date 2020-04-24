COVID-19: an outbreak in a home long-term care of the City of Ottawa | COVID-19 | News | Le Nouvelliste

Uno employee of a home long-term care operated by the City of Ottawa has contracted the COVID-19, announced the municipality.

He is a worker in the Foyer Garry J. Armstrong, located on the Island road Lodge between the Lower Town and the neighbourhood of New Edinburgh.

In a memo, the director general of community and social services, Donna Gray, indicates that this employee went to work for the last time on Saturday, April 18. It is in isolation from, but is not always present no symptoms of the new coronavirus.

“We work directly with Ottawa public Health (SPO) to identify the next steps in order to test all residents and staff of this home. The SPO performs a follow-up with the family and friends of this person with whom she would have been able to be in close contact,” wrote Donna Gray.

Extra precautions have been taken to the Foyer Garry J. Armstrong to avoid spreading more of the COVID-19 between its walls. All employees must, for example, wear masks and appropriate personal protective equipment at all times.