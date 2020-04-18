Covid-19 : Back on the about-face of the WHO on the games-the videos

Not later than in 2018, WHO has built the addiction to video games in the list of diseases (ICD-11 : draft of the 11th revision of the international Classification of diseases). Not surprising as the cloth burns for years, between the World Health Organization and the video game industry.

Reversal of the historical situation in the midst of the crisis of the sars Coronavirus : it decided to support the campaign #PlayApartTogether, through its Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Thus was born a campaign of anti-Covid 19 involving nearly a score of players.

A campaign focusing on the audience increased video games

The World Health Organization joins with 18 players in the sector of the video game to spread messages of prevention against the Covid-19. Apart from its support to the initiative #PlayApartTogether, she visibly on hearing growing aroused by video games, in this period of confinement.

Activision Blizzard, Riot Games, Snap Games, or even platforms such as Twitch, Amazon Appstore, and YouTube Gaming, so they will unite their efforts to organize a series of events designed to promote the gestures of the barriers (social distancing, hand washing…). For their part, the publishers of video games promise a host of new features which convey messages of self-protection, in the next updates of their franchises.

When the WHO is full of praise

Apparently, WHO do not go there with the back of the spoon when it comes to repeat his new convictions concerning video games. In its press release of support of the movement #PlayApartTogether, she speaks for example of the initiative to ” save lives “. Ray Chambers, the ambassador WHO speaks as a way to keep the social links, in this “crucial moment” in the fight against the pandemic.

Kim Kardashian”s in the house

The sphere of celebrity is not indifferent to the initiative #PlayApartTogether. Kim Kardashian has showed his support for just a few days after the launch of the movement. The one that has more than 64 million followers on Twitter and 164 million on Instagram can only bring grist to the mill of the entertainment industry.