Covid-19 : Beyoncé launches her own campaign screening

While the Covid-19 continues to spread in the United States, where he has already made more than 70,000 victims, Beyoncé decided to go on the offensive. The star, rather discreet since the beginning of the pandemic (it has given $ 6 million to organizations to help the poor during this crisis), has announced on its website the launching of a campaign for screening of the virus in his hometown of Houston, Texas. It will take place over two days on 8 and 9 may next.

An initiative launched with the support of her mother, Tina Knowles. The goal : to fund tests to detect a maximum of carriers of the disease so they can then be put in quarantine if they are impacted and thus minimize the number of transmissions and thus the progression of the virus. If Beyoncé is putting in place this initiative in her town, she hopes that other celebrities will also support their hometown by allowing the mobile unit screening to get there. As she writes in its press release issued on Beyonce.com ” this campaign has been created to act to encourage the black community to prioritize his health as a result of the pandemic of sars coronavirus “. During the benefit concert ” One World Together “, she was already alarmed by the situation : “African-Americans are disproportionately the proportion of workers who do not have the luxury of being able to stay at home. The african-american community has been, on the whole, severely hit by the crisis. The virus is killing black people at an alarming rate in the United States “. In mid-April, a 33.7 sick people of the covid-19 were African-American. They do not represent only 13% of the u.s. population.