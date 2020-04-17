Covid-19 : Beyonce takes a song Disney for the good cause

A nice surprise for those who were in front of a television this Thursday evening in the United States. Beyoncé made an appearance in “Disney Family Singalong,” a show where celebrities have interpreted titles from cartoons Disney, to home because of the pandemic of Covid-19 issue at the moment. The show, hosted by Ryan Seacrest was broadcast on ABC. Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé or even Demi Lovato were announced, but it is Beyoncé who surprised everyone by taking the song “When you wish upon a star “from” Pinocchio ” (” When you pray the lucky star ” in the French version of the cartoon).

A song she was obviously dedicated to all the personal caregivers. Before taking the microphone, she said : “I would like to dedicate this song to all the health professionals who work tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We appreciate you tremendously. “And then finishes with these words :” please, stay as a family. Please, stay safe, don’t give up all hope. We’ll finish, I promise. God bless you ! “

Christina Aguilera was also filmed on the unforgettable “Can you feel the love tonight” that you hear in “The Lion King” and was originally sung by Elton John. Ariana Grande, she, was launched on Won t say I m in love “that we find in the animated film “Hercules” and known in the French version under the title ” I Never will confess “.

The funds raised by the rights issue will be entirely donated to the association ” Feeding America “.