Covid-19 : Beyoncé takes action and launches screening units

In order to combat the Covid-19 in his hometown, Beyoncé has decided to put the hand to the paw. On its official website, the singer has announced to launch a campaign for the mobile testing of the virus on 8 and 9 march of this year in the town of Houston, Texas.

The Covid-19 is in the process of destroy the USA. The virus is currently crossing the country making more and more victims on its way. With no less than 1.2 million confirmed cases and more 70 000 deathsthe United States are now the territory most affected in the world. Despite these distressing figures, the entire country is not subject to the containment. If some of the celebrities to recommend their community to meet the rules of social distancing are currently imposed in Europethe germ infectious continues still and always his crossing. Reason why many people have decided to act against the diseaseby making donations to associations to help the caregivers, or to help with the purchase of respirators, which are essential for the healing of the most severe cases. More recently, Beyoncé Knowles and her mother Tina have decided to help the city of Houston, Texas, the fight against the coronavirus. How ? By funding a campaign of moving detection of the disease, available on 8 and 9 march next in the streets of the town.

Beyoncé is against the Covid-19

On his website, Beyoncé announced officially enter in the fight against the Covid-19. The planning for this campaign detection mobile in his native townthe city of Houston. The objective is to detect the different carriers of the disease, in order to make the necessary arrangements to their carewhile minimizing the risk of transmission. This is a solidarity action which will increase its rate of popularity in the territory, and in the rest of the world !